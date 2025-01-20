UoS holds seminar on prompting techniques for academicians

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2025) The Wazir Agha library at the University of Sargodha hosted a seminar on 'Prompting

Techniques for Academicians', aimed at equipping faculty with the skills to effectively

utilize generative AI in academic settings.

Dr Muhammad Asif Naveed, Associate Professor of Information Management, and

Dr. Kashif Ameer, Assistant Professor of food Science and Nutrition, led the seminar

as resource persons. The seminar saw participation from over 40 faculty members

representing various departments of the university.

The resource persons provided comprehensive training on both the theoretical and

practical aspects of Prompt Engineering in academia. They focused on developing

effective and efficient prompts for leveraging generative AI tools such as ChatGPT,

Gemini, and Claude, among others.

Participants were also trained on utilizing AI for curriculum development, course design,

lesson planning, generating multiple-choice questions (MCQs), assessing learning

outcomes, and scientific writing. Real-time examples of prompt crafting were demonstrated

to produce desired outcomes, tailored to academic needs.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Muhammad Asif Naveed highlighted the overwhelming

response, noting that many faculty members, despite not being officially nominated

by their departments, sought registration. Additionally, faculty from other universities

in Punjab expressed interest in an online version of the seminar.

Responding to this feedback, he said: "We are planning to replicate the event both

physically and virtually in the near future".