UoS Holds Seminar On Prompting Techniques For Academicians
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2025) The Wazir Agha library at the University of Sargodha hosted a seminar on 'Prompting
Techniques for Academicians', aimed at equipping faculty with the skills to effectively
utilize generative AI in academic settings.
Dr Muhammad Asif Naveed, Associate Professor of Information Management, and
Dr. Kashif Ameer, Assistant Professor of food Science and Nutrition, led the seminar
as resource persons. The seminar saw participation from over 40 faculty members
representing various departments of the university.
The resource persons provided comprehensive training on both the theoretical and
practical aspects of Prompt Engineering in academia. They focused on developing
effective and efficient prompts for leveraging generative AI tools such as ChatGPT,
Gemini, and Claude, among others.
Participants were also trained on utilizing AI for curriculum development, course design,
lesson planning, generating multiple-choice questions (MCQs), assessing learning
outcomes, and scientific writing. Real-time examples of prompt crafting were demonstrated
to produce desired outcomes, tailored to academic needs.
Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Muhammad Asif Naveed highlighted the overwhelming
response, noting that many faculty members, despite not being officially nominated
by their departments, sought registration. Additionally, faculty from other universities
in Punjab expressed interest in an online version of the seminar.
Responding to this feedback, he said: "We are planning to replicate the event both
physically and virtually in the near future".
