UoS Holds Session

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 22, 2023 | 04:10 PM

UoS holds session

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2023) The University of Sargodha (UoS) organized an interactive session titled "The Society, the State and the Nationhood in the 21st Century’’ with the collaboration of the Department of English, politics & IR and Communication & Media Studies on Wednesday.

The event featured guest speaker Brigadier (retd) Tahir Mehmood, a distinguished figure renowned for his contributions as an author and chief editor of four distinct monthly magazines.

He briefly explained major challenges that the Pakistani nation faces in the 21st century, including globalization, technological progress, and the changing landscape of international relations.

Vice Chancellor UoS Prof Qaisar Abbas highlighted the university's commitment to fostering an environment that nurtures technology, entrepreneurship, and innovation among students.

