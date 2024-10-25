UoS Holds Solidarity Walk For Oppressed Kashmiris
Umer Jamshaid Published October 25, 2024 | 05:30 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2024) The University of Sargodha (UoS) organised a solidarity walk to show support for oppressed Kashmiris and to raise awareness against Indian atrocities in Kashmir here on Friday.
The walk was led by Pro Vice Chancellor of the University, Professor Dr. Mian Ghulam Yasin, with notable participation from Dean of Faculty of Sciences Professor Dr. Amir Ali, Director of the Riaz Shad Co-curricular Forum Dr. Munir Gujar, Director of Student Affairs Dr. Mahmood ul Hassan, and a large number of students.
Participants of the walk held banners and waved Kashmir flags, expressing unity with the Kashmiri people and raising their voices against Indian brutality.
Addressing the participants, Dr. Mian Ghulam Yasin stated, "Today, we have gathered here to stand in solidarity with our oppressed Kashmiri brothers and sisters.
The inhumane actions imposed by the Indian government on the land of occupied Kashmir for decades have shaken the conscience of humanity.
Innocent lives are being affected, and basic human rights are being denied in the region.”
He emphasized that Kashmir is Pakistan's lifeline, and the Pakistani nation stands alongside Kashmiris in their struggle for freedom. "We want the world to take notice of this cruelty and take concrete steps to grant the oppressed Kashmiri people their rightful due. This is not only the issue of the Kashmiri people but a matter of humanity’s dignity and respect," he said.
Pro Vice Chancellor Dr Ghulam Yasin added that the passion and commitment shown by the younger generation to raise their voices for their Kashmiri brethren is a testament to Pakistan’s unwavering support for Kashmir. "On the matter of Kashmir, we would never back down," he concluded.
