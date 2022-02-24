UoS holds talk on Pak-China Friendship

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2022 ) :To shed light on "70 years of Pak-China Friendship: Prospects for future" a scholarly talk was held at the University of Sargodha (UoS) here on Thursday.

The event was organized by the Pakistan Institute of China Studies (PICS) in which former ambassador of Pakistan to China Naghmana Hashmi as a chief guest expressed her views.

Director PICS Dr Fazal ur Rehman, Chinese language teachers from the Confucius Institute and a good number of students from several disciplines attended the event.

Naghmana Hashmi, speaking at the event, emphasised the importance of strong people-to-people interaction in order to learn from China and become a prosperous nation in all fields.

She added that:" We should make robust economic future plans in order to grow in the region."She also replied to students' queries at the end of the session.