UoS Holds Training Workshop
Muhammad Irfan Published February 26, 2025 | 01:30 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) The University of Sargodha (UoS) in collaboration with the Intellectual Property Organization
of Pakistan (IPO-Pakistan) organized a one-day training workshop on Intellectual
Property Rights (IPRs) at the university campus.
The workshop aimed to raise awareness about IPRs and promote innovation among
the academic community.
Professor Dr Qasir Abbass, Vice Chancellor of the University of Sargodha,
highlighted the importance of IPRs in promoting research and innovation.
He emphasized the need for universities to play a vital role in promoting IPRs and
innovation among students and faculty members.
Ambassador (R) Farukh Ajmil, Chairperson of IPO-Pakistan, was the speakers at the workshop.
He emphasized the need for research and productive development, stating that innovation,
agri-tech, and universities are key to national success.
Ambassador (r) Farukh Amil highlighted the significance of integrating IP education into
industries and academia, particularly among youth.
"Awareness in youth and students
is essential for promoting innovation and creativity." He expressed gratitude to
the University of Sargodha for their collaboration and support in promoting IPRs.
The workshop featured presentations by IPO-Pakistan officers Ms Asma Khattack, Director Trade Mark and Ghalam Mujtaba kamal, Deputy Director Patent on key areas of IPRs, including trademarks, copyrights, patents, geographical indications, and traditional knowledge protection.
The presentations were followed by interactive sessions with faculty and students, providing an opportunity for participants to ask questions and seek clarification on IPR-related matters.
The event concluded with closing remarks by Director ORIC Dr. Ahmed Raza Bilal, who emphasized
the importance of IPRs in promoting innovation and entrepreneurship among
students and faculty members.
Recent Stories
Gaza health sector losses near $6.3 billion, WHO reports
UAEU, Sultan Qaboos University fund 5 major research projects
UN official urges action to address Gaza's immense needs
ADJD participates in Smart Rehabilitation Centres Technology Conference in Thail ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 February 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 February 2025
E& reports AED10.8 billion in net profit in 2024
Noura Al Kaabi leads UAE delegation to High-Level Segment of 58th Session of Hum ..
Fujairah Philosophy House hosts symposium to explore role of librarians in speci ..
UAE’s Permanent Committee for Human Rights organises seminar on Universal Decl ..
Stock markets shrug off Trump trade war fears but tech sags
Tesla shares slump 9% on disappointing Europe sales
More Stories From Pakistan
-
UoS holds training workshop24 seconds ago
-
Chief Collector of Customs Exports visits Sambrial10 minutes ago
-
DC Islamabad lauds successful polio campaign, over 510,000 children vaccinated10 minutes ago
-
Man shot dead20 minutes ago
-
Farmers gathering held in Sambrial20 minutes ago
-
Recruitment of Band Staff for PHP in progress30 minutes ago
-
Cattle distribution in Khanewal on 27th40 minutes ago
-
Boy killed40 minutes ago
-
SMBBMU explores international collaboration with Meijo University, Japan50 minutes ago
-
Punjab Seed Council approves CCRI's developed BT CIM-99050 minutes ago
-
'Students & Al-Powered Future' graduation ceremony concludes in SZABIST50 minutes ago
-
Four injured as roof of house collapsed amid heavy rain1 hour ago