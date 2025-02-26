UoS holds training workshop

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) The University of Sargodha (UoS) in collaboration with the Intellectual Property Organization

of Pakistan (IPO-Pakistan) organized a one-day training workshop on Intellectual

Property Rights (IPRs) at the university campus.

The workshop aimed to raise awareness about IPRs and promote innovation among

the academic community.

Professor Dr Qasir Abbass, Vice Chancellor of the University of Sargodha,

highlighted the importance of IPRs in promoting research and innovation.

He emphasized the need for universities to play a vital role in promoting IPRs and

innovation among students and faculty members.

Ambassador (R) Farukh Ajmil, Chairperson of IPO-Pakistan, was the speakers at the workshop.

He emphasized the need for research and productive development, stating that innovation,

agri-tech, and universities are key to national success.

Ambassador (r) Farukh Amil highlighted the significance of integrating IP education into

industries and academia, particularly among youth.

"Awareness in youth and students

is essential for promoting innovation and creativity." He expressed gratitude to

the University of Sargodha for their collaboration and support in promoting IPRs.

The workshop featured presentations by IPO-Pakistan officers Ms Asma Khattack, Director Trade Mark and Ghalam Mujtaba kamal, Deputy Director Patent on key areas of IPRs, including trademarks, copyrights, patents, geographical indications, and traditional knowledge protection.

The presentations were followed by interactive sessions with faculty and students, providing an opportunity for participants to ask questions and seek clarification on IPR-related matters.

The event concluded with closing remarks by Director ORIC Dr. Ahmed Raza Bilal, who emphasized

the importance of IPRs in promoting innovation and entrepreneurship among

students and faculty members.