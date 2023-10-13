UoS holds walk to express solidarity with Palestinians

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2023) The University of Sargodha (UoS) announced fully funded scholarships for nine Palestinian students through the Standing Committee for Scientific and Technological Cooperation (COMSTECH), here on Friday.

The announcement was made by Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Qaisar Abbas during the Palestine Solidarity Walk, held on campus on Friday.

The walk was organised by the Directorate of Student Affairs, University of Sargodha (UoS) to support Palestinians' right to self-determination and peace against Israeli aggression. The VC led the walk, which was attended by a large number of students, staff, and faculty members.

Students displayed placards, banners, and Palestinian flags inscribed with slogans demanding justice and an end to the violence against Palestinians.

Prof. Qaisar Abbas expressed profound grief for the loss of lives in Palestine due to the Israeli attacks, and condemned the bombings on Gaza soil in the strongest terms. He condemned Israel's unfair supply cuts of electricity, fuel, and water and urged the United Nations to seek a peaceful solution to end Israel's illegal occupation of Palestine.