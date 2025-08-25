UoS hosts 3rd conference on Future of Education

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2025) The University of Sargodha (UoS) held its third National Conference on the “Future of Education 2025,” aimed at reviewing its strategic plan and exploring the evolving landscape of higher education in Pakistan and beyond.

The conference was presided over by UoS Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Qaisar Abbas, with Prof. Dr. Rauf-i-Azam, Vice Chancellor of GCU Faisalabad, attending as the chief guest.

In his inaugural address, Prof. Dr. Qaisar Abbas highlighted the university's impressive advancements over the past two years in areas including academic excellence, research, innovation, international collaboration, and community service. He emphasized UoS's mission to promote critical thinking, innovation, and leadership to empower students for the rapidly changing global environment.

Sharing key performance indicators, he noted a 63% improvement in Quality Enhancement Cell (QEC) performance and a 119% surge in research productivity, which contributed to UoS being ranked as an X-Category Research University by the Higher Education Commission (HEC). “Our next goal is to attain the prestigious W-Category,” he stated.

Dr. Qaisar Abbas also detailed major initiatives, such as the launch of the Interdisciplinary Research Center for One Health, a joint laboratory with Zhejiang A&F University China, a business incubation center, and a commercial lab testing facility.

Infrastructure and digital advancements include a 2.

7 MW solarization project, a state-of-the-art data center, an upgraded central library, and the launch of UoS Web tv, with plans to expand into satellite broadcasting.

Among major international collaborations, UoS is working with Chinese partners to establish a modern hospital and boarding school on campus. The university has also launched its first international campus in Hainan Province, China, and a joint lithium battery research center with Zaozhuang School of Technology.

Chief guest Prof. Dr. Rauf-i-Azam lauded the Vice Chancellor’s dynamic leadership and UoS's rapid progress. He stressed the need for innovation, academic diversity, and self-accountability among faculty, cautioning against over-standardization, which he said could stifle creativity in higher education. “To stay relevant, we must become part of the global movement transforming education,” he added.

The conference also featured presentations from key deans and directors, including Prof. Dr. Masood Sarwar Awan, Prof. Dr. Aamir Ali, Prof. Dr. Usman Minhas, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ilyas, Prof. Dr. Ijaz Rasool Noorka, Dr. Imran Ghafoor Ch, Dr. Uzma Shehzadi, Prof. Dr. Ahmad Raza Bilal, Prof. Dr. Ijaz Asghar Bhatti, and Prof. Dr. Tahir Mumtaz Awan.

Each presentation focused on aligning departmental goals with UoS’s strategic vision, embracing digital transformation, enhancing teaching methodologies, and promoting global competitiveness in higher education.