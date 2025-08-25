UoS Hosts 3rd Conference On Future Of Education
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 25, 2025 | 05:40 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2025) The University of Sargodha (UoS) held its third National Conference on the “Future of Education 2025,” aimed at reviewing its strategic plan and exploring the evolving landscape of higher education in Pakistan and beyond.
The conference was presided over by UoS Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Qaisar Abbas, with Prof. Dr. Rauf-i-Azam, Vice Chancellor of GCU Faisalabad, attending as the chief guest.
In his inaugural address, Prof. Dr. Qaisar Abbas highlighted the university's impressive advancements over the past two years in areas including academic excellence, research, innovation, international collaboration, and community service. He emphasized UoS's mission to promote critical thinking, innovation, and leadership to empower students for the rapidly changing global environment.
Sharing key performance indicators, he noted a 63% improvement in Quality Enhancement Cell (QEC) performance and a 119% surge in research productivity, which contributed to UoS being ranked as an X-Category Research University by the Higher Education Commission (HEC). “Our next goal is to attain the prestigious W-Category,” he stated.
Dr. Qaisar Abbas also detailed major initiatives, such as the launch of the Interdisciplinary Research Center for One Health, a joint laboratory with Zhejiang A&F University China, a business incubation center, and a commercial lab testing facility.
Infrastructure and digital advancements include a 2.
7 MW solarization project, a state-of-the-art data center, an upgraded central library, and the launch of UoS Web tv, with plans to expand into satellite broadcasting.
Among major international collaborations, UoS is working with Chinese partners to establish a modern hospital and boarding school on campus. The university has also launched its first international campus in Hainan Province, China, and a joint lithium battery research center with Zaozhuang School of Technology.
Chief guest Prof. Dr. Rauf-i-Azam lauded the Vice Chancellor’s dynamic leadership and UoS's rapid progress. He stressed the need for innovation, academic diversity, and self-accountability among faculty, cautioning against over-standardization, which he said could stifle creativity in higher education. “To stay relevant, we must become part of the global movement transforming education,” he added.
The conference also featured presentations from key deans and directors, including Prof. Dr. Masood Sarwar Awan, Prof. Dr. Aamir Ali, Prof. Dr. Usman Minhas, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ilyas, Prof. Dr. Ijaz Rasool Noorka, Dr. Imran Ghafoor Ch, Dr. Uzma Shehzadi, Prof. Dr. Ahmad Raza Bilal, Prof. Dr. Ijaz Asghar Bhatti, and Prof. Dr. Tahir Mumtaz Awan.
Each presentation focused on aligning departmental goals with UoS’s strategic vision, embracing digital transformation, enhancing teaching methodologies, and promoting global competitiveness in higher education.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2025
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..
UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..
UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..
Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 countries with combined follo ..
UAE and Angola: A promising development partnership
UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day
UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 August 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
ITP vows strict action against parking violations22 seconds ago
-
Farah Naz inaugurates 'National Tree Plantation Campaign 2025'24 seconds ago
-
Police recover 5Kg ice-drug, arrest smuggler10 minutes ago
-
SDMA Secretary emphasizes community role in disaster mitigation10 minutes ago
-
Agriculture officials intensify efforts to revive cotton sector in South Punjab20 minutes ago
-
Balochistan Women Endowment Fund to be launched this week20 minutes ago
-
PFA seizes 380kg unhygienic meat20 minutes ago
-
FIA blocks escape attempts of 98 high-profile suspects20 minutes ago
-
ANP chief serves defamation notice to PTI MPA Shafi Jan20 minutes ago
-
Three killed, five injured in Buner car mishap20 minutes ago
-
De-silting of Naullah Bhed ordered30 minutes ago
-
Fake honey unit sealed in Gujrat30 minutes ago