UoS Hosts Calligraphy Exhibition

Sumaira FH Published September 02, 2025 | 05:30 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) The Institute of Art and Design at the University of Sargodha organized a captivating calligraphy exhibition on the theme Rahmatul-lil-Alameen, aimed at highlighting the teachings of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and his universal message of mercy, peace, unity, and harmony.

The exhibition was inaugurated by Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Qaisar Abbas, who attended as the chief guest, while Pro Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Masood Sarwar Awan was present as the guest of honour. Both dignitaries admired the intricate artworks and commended the artists and students for their creative expressions of devotion through this timeless Islamic art form.

Curated by Nadia Abbasi, the exhibition featured over 50 calligraphy pieces created by more than 30 contributors. Local artists such as Imran Pasha, Basheer Haidar, Shahid Mahmood, Saleem Billa, M.S. Khan, Muhammad Tofail, and Rawal Bhatti showcased their work alongside pieces by faculty members, students, and alumni.

The artworks beautifully illustrated verses from the Holy Quran and themes inspired by Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH), blending artistic skill with spiritual depth.

Addressing the gathering, Prof. Dr. Qaisar Abbas stated that the life of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) remains an eternal source of guidance for humanity. He emphasized the importance of such exhibitions in reminding society—particularly the youth—of the Prophet’s enduring message of compassion, tolerance, and harmony.

“Islamic calligraphy is not only a profound expression of our cultural and spiritual heritage but also a powerful medium to connect hearts with the divine message,” he remarked.

The event was attended by Director of the Institute of Art and Design, Maryam Saif, as well as faculty members, department heads, and a large number of students, all of whom showed great interest and appreciation for the exhibition.

