UoS Hosts Capacity Building Workshop For Students:

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 13, 2024 | 12:30 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2024) A six-day training workshop titled "Capacity Building on Guidance, Conflict Management, and Peace" was organized by the Women Development Center, University of Sargodha, in collaboration with the IDEA Think Tank.

According to a press release issued by UoS PRO office here on Friday,the workshop aimed to address social issues faced by women and empower participants through various sessions. Key topics discussed included democracy, education, women's participation in decision-making and critical issues such as violence against women, sexual harassment, and cyber security.

Pro Vice Chancellor of the University of Sargodha Prof. Dr. Mian Ghulam Yaseen attended the workshop as the chief guest, while Salman Abid, Executive Director of IDEA Pakistan, Mehwish Khan from IDEA Think Tank, Dr.

Nargis Abbas, Incharge of the Women Development Center, Dr. Saima Kausar, Dr. Shaista Khalid, Ms. Maima Manzoor, Dr. Arsa Fatima, Ms. Zeeshan Munir, Ms. Farhat Abbas, and numerous students were also present.

The workshop was a result of the visionary leadership of Professor Dr. Qaiser Abbas, Vice Chancellor of the University of Sargodha, aimed at empowering women and providing opportunities for their growth and self-recognition.

Pro Vice Chancellor Dr. Mian Ghulam Yasin praised the university’s initiative, emphasizing the importance of such workshops in empowering women and creating leadership and educational opportunities for a brighter future.

