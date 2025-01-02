UoS Hosts Media Event To Foster Entrepreneurial Spirit Among Students
Umer Jamshaid Published January 02, 2025 | 06:40 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2025) The Department of Communication and Media Studies at the University of Sargodha organised a grand Media Extravaganza, aiming to cultivate entrepreneurial skills among students.
University Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Qaisar Abbas inaugurated the event. The exhibition was attended by students, faculty members, staff, and entrepreneurs, who reviewed and appreciated the students' innovative projects.
Students presented groundbreaking business ideas across various domains, including emerging technologies, e-commerce, aviation, food, cosmetics, and other products. A key highlight was the strategic use of digital media marketing and modern technologies to promote these ideas effectively.
Professor Dr. Qaisar Abbas announced the establishment of a venture fund worth Rs. 200 million to support students in transforming their viable business ideas into successful ventures. This initiative reflects the university’s dedication to providing the necessary resources to empower students to bring their creative visions to life.
The Media Extravaganza offered aspiring entrepreneurs a platform to showcase their creativity, receive mentorship from industry experts, and gain valuable insights. The event reinforced the University of Sargodha's vision of fostering an environment conducive to innovation, entrepreneurship, and economic development.
Recent Stories
PITB Conducts e-Procurement Training for Directorate General Monitoring & Evalua ..
FO expresses serious concerns over Indian extra territorial, extra judicial kill ..
UAE, Switzerland explore parliamentary cooperation
Ajman Ruler receives Chairman of Saudi German Health Group
Indian Coach Gautam Gambhir drops Rohit Sharma from Test team captaincy
Emirates College for Advanced Education enhances efforts to empower educators sh ..
Dubai real estate sets all-time record in 2024
Talks between govt, PTI start today in Islamabad
PSX witnesses continued upward trend as 100 Index reaches new all-time high
Sentence given to Khalid Khurshid shows interference in courts: Faisal Chaudhary
Emirates SkyCargo adds Copenhagen to freighter network
UAE condemns attacks in New Orleans, Las Vegas, conveys condolences to US Govern ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
UoS hosts media event to foster entrepreneurial spirit among students3 minutes ago
-
Sindh Governor to impart IT education to over 500,000 youth in year 20253 minutes ago
-
Maryam announces ‘Chief Minister Solarization for Agricultural Tubewells’ programme3 minutes ago
-
Minister complaint cell inaugurated under CM directives3 minutes ago
-
40 arrested on gambling charges3 minutes ago
-
Robber arrested after encounter with police13 minutes ago
-
Two-day training workshop for administrative officers begins at UoS13 minutes ago
-
Target killing case solved, killer arrested13 minutes ago
-
DC inaugurates 7th Agricultural census in Musakhail13 minutes ago
-
Dr. Abdul Hameed Khooharo appointed as DHO Jamshoro23 minutes ago
-
FO expresses serious concerns over Indian extra territorial, extra judicial killings inside Pakistan27 minutes ago
-
Political stability and export-led growth key to economic prosperity: Qaiser Sheikh33 minutes ago