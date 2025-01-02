UoS hosts media event to foster entrepreneurial spirit among students

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2025) The Department of Communication and Media Studies at the University of Sargodha organised a grand Media Extravaganza, aiming to cultivate entrepreneurial skills among students.

University Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Qaisar Abbas inaugurated the event. The exhibition was attended by students, faculty members, staff, and entrepreneurs, who reviewed and appreciated the students' innovative projects.

Students presented groundbreaking business ideas across various domains, including emerging technologies, e-commerce, aviation, food, cosmetics, and other products. A key highlight was the strategic use of digital media marketing and modern technologies to promote these ideas effectively.

Professor Dr. Qaisar Abbas announced the establishment of a venture fund worth Rs. 200 million to support students in transforming their viable business ideas into successful ventures. This initiative reflects the university’s dedication to providing the necessary resources to empower students to bring their creative visions to life.

The Media Extravaganza offered aspiring entrepreneurs a platform to showcase their creativity, receive mentorship from industry experts, and gain valuable insights. The event reinforced the University of Sargodha's vision of fostering an environment conducive to innovation, entrepreneurship, and economic development.