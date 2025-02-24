UoS Hosts MOIC Session On Islamophobia
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 24, 2025 | 07:24 PM
A Model Organization of Islamic Cooperation (MOIC) session focusing on the topic "Islamophobia: Prospects, Challenges, and the OIC’s Strategic Response" was held under the Intellectual Forum of the Department of Politics and International Relations at the University of Sargodha
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2025) A Model Organization of Islamic Cooperation (MOIC) session focusing on the topic "Islamophobia: Prospects, Challenges, and the OIC’s Strategic Response" was held under the Intellectual Forum of the Department of Politics and International Relations at the University of Sargodha.
The MOIC saw participation of students representing various countries from 23 departments of the university. The event aimed to raise global awareness about Islamophobia and highlight the Organization of Islamic Cooperation's (OIC) role in addressing this issue. In the session, students presented their stances on Islamophobia, offering a range of suggestions to counter its impact. They emphasized the importance of collective efforts and strategic responses at the international level to mitigate the effects of this global issue.
The event was ATTENDED by Associate Professor Dr. Adeel Irfan Rao, visiting lecturer and columnist Afzaal Ahmad, and visiting lecturer Iqra Zafar, who served as judges. The President of the Intellectual Forum, Naeem Khpalwak, and former President Mohammad Zubair also attended the session.
While addressing the opening ceremony, Dr.
Adeel Irfan Rao stressed that Islamophobia has become a global problem, affecting not only Muslims but also global peace and stability. He emphasized the critical need for the OIC to play an active role in addressing this issue, urging unity at all levels to reduce its effects. Dr. Rao said that a global coalition is necessary to address Islamophobia, encouraging collaboration among nations to tackle the issue effectively.
Afzaal Ahmad, in his remarks, highlighted the need for OIC member states to collaborate and formulate a cohesive strategy to reduce the impact of Islamophobia. He commended the students for presenting their countries' perspectives, acknowledging their commitment to finding global solutions. Afzaal Ahmad reiterated that the OIC’s role is vital in tackling this issue, stressing the need for effective responses and continued strategic efforts.
Naeem Khpalwak said that the session provided a valuable platform for sharing ideas and developing a joint strategy to combat Islamophobia.
The session not only raised awareness about Islamophobia but also provided students with an opportunity to present actionable solutions to the issue.
Recent Stories
SEHA recognises exceptional blood donors
Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy opens admissions for Post-Graduate Diploma
Dubai Data and Statistics completes Household Income, Expenditure Survey 2024
Sharif, Aliyev finalize matters on Azerbaijan's $2 bn investment in Pakistan
Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Agricultural Excellence Award to honour 3rd edition win ..
Dubai Municipality launches Asset Management System
PM visits Victory Monument to pay tribute to Nagorno-Karabagh war heroes
ADGM completes Al Reem Island integration, adding over 1,100 entities to its jur ..
Emirates Energy Award: A platform to promote global sustainability, clean energy
HSBC to open first Centre of Excellence in Al Ain
MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Republic of Panama
Azerbaijan President hints at Pakistan visit in April to formalize $2bn investme ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC holds meeting to ensure relief in essential commodities during Ramazan16 minutes ago
-
Rain forces postponement of Jashan e Baharan event in ICT16 minutes ago
-
DC chairs meeting regarding supply of gas16 minutes ago
-
Party cloudy forecast for Lahore16 minutes ago
-
District explosive committee meeting reviews safety measures in Abbottabad16 minutes ago
-
CS orders effective price monitoring16 minutes ago
-
Public urged to stay alert as heavy rain, thunderstorms, snowfall to lash Northern, Western areas fr ..26 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi urges President, PM to restore Islamabad airport as Benazir Bhutto Int'l Airport26 minutes ago
-
GCUF organizes 5th International Students Convention & Expo36 minutes ago
-
Awareness drive on consumer rights36 minutes ago
-
ICT admin cracks down on overpricing: 45 arrested ahead of Ramazan36 minutes ago
-
DIG Hazara orders deployment of additional police personnel during Ramazan46 minutes ago