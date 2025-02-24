Open Menu

UoS Hosts MOIC Session On Islamophobia

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 24, 2025 | 07:24 PM

UoS hosts MOIC session on Islamophobia

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2025) A Model Organization of Islamic Cooperation (MOIC) session focusing on the topic "Islamophobia: Prospects, Challenges, and the OIC’s Strategic Response" was held under the Intellectual Forum of the Department of Politics and International Relations at the University of Sargodha.

The MOIC saw participation of students representing various countries from 23 departments of the university. The event aimed to raise global awareness about Islamophobia and highlight the Organization of Islamic Cooperation's (OIC) role in addressing this issue. In the session, students presented their stances on Islamophobia, offering a range of suggestions to counter its impact. They emphasized the importance of collective efforts and strategic responses at the international level to mitigate the effects of this global issue.

The event was ATTENDED by Associate Professor Dr. Adeel Irfan Rao, visiting lecturer and columnist Afzaal Ahmad, and visiting lecturer Iqra Zafar, who served as judges. The President of the Intellectual Forum, Naeem Khpalwak, and former President Mohammad Zubair also attended the session.

While addressing the opening ceremony, Dr.

Adeel Irfan Rao stressed that Islamophobia has become a global problem, affecting not only Muslims but also global peace and stability. He emphasized the critical need for the OIC to play an active role in addressing this issue, urging unity at all levels to reduce its effects. Dr. Rao said that a global coalition is necessary to address Islamophobia, encouraging collaboration among nations to tackle the issue effectively.

Afzaal Ahmad, in his remarks, highlighted the need for OIC member states to collaborate and formulate a cohesive strategy to reduce the impact of Islamophobia. He commended the students for presenting their countries' perspectives, acknowledging their commitment to finding global solutions. Afzaal Ahmad reiterated that the OIC’s role is vital in tackling this issue, stressing the need for effective responses and continued strategic efforts.

Naeem Khpalwak said that the session provided a valuable platform for sharing ideas and developing a joint strategy to combat Islamophobia.

The session not only raised awareness about Islamophobia but also provided students with an opportunity to present actionable solutions to the issue.

