UoS hosts photo-journalism exhibition

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2025) The Department of Communication and Media Studies at the University of Sargodha organized

a Photo-journalism exhibition in celebration of the World Press Freedom Day.

The event was formally inaugurated by Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Qaiser Abbas,

alongside Director ORIC Prof Dr Ahmad Raza Bilal and the Department Chair Dr

Mudassar Hussain Shah.

During his visit, Prof Dr Qaiser Abbas toured the exhibition, attentively viewing the student displays

and applauding their creativity and compelling storytelling.

Speaking to the media, he underscored the vital role of photojournalism in today’s media landscape,

stating, “Courageous photojournalists venture into every kind of situation, capturing and conveying powerful narratives through their lenses.

”

Dr Abbas also shared the university’s vision to elevate the Department of Communication and Media Studies to a full-fledged school of Media and Communication Studies, with photojournalism introduced as a specialized area of focus.

The event was attended by Photojournalism Signifant number of students, Instructor Agha Rizwan Ali; faculty members Dr Saima Kausar and Dr Abdul Rehman Qaiser; In-charge of Public Relations and Publications Muhammad Usman; Public Relations Officer Faisal Javed; and several representatives from national media organizations.