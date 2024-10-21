Open Menu

UoS Hosts Research Exhibition

Faizan Hashmi Published October 21, 2024 | 06:20 PM

UoS hosts research exhibition

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2024) The Department of politics and International Relations (DPIR) hosted a research exhibition titled “Sampling and Its Types,” showcasing the ingenuity of students who brought academic concepts to life through creative models made from polystyrene and clay foam.

The event highlighted various sampling techniques, and the power of blending theoretical knowledge with hands-on application. Eleven color-coded teams of students participated, each presenting a different sampling method such as random, stratified, cluster, and systematic sampling. Using charts, visual displays, and statutes, the teams demonstrated the application of these methods in various research contexts. Adding an element of creativity, students also built iconic replicas of global landmarks, including the Eiffel Tower, the Pyramids of Egypt, and the Statue of Liberty, symbolizing how sampling techniques can be applied to diverse cultural and social studies.

Inaugurating the exhibition, DPIR Chairman Prof. Dr. Ashfaq Ahmad lauded the students for their innovative approach, noting how their work reflected a deep engagement with research methodology. "The exhibition shows how practical application can deepen theoretical understanding," he said, praising the ability of students to merge creativity with academic rigor.

Visiting lecturer and project supervisor Afzaal Ahmad commended the students’ teamwork and dedication. He emphasized the importance of experiential learning, noting that the exhibition allowed students to grasp complex sampling methods in an engaging and memorable way. "Hands-on learning in research methodology not only strengthens academic concepts but also fosters collaboration and critical thinking," he added.

