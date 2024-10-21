UoS Hosts Research Exhibition
Faizan Hashmi Published October 21, 2024 | 06:20 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2024) The Department of politics and International Relations (DPIR) hosted a research exhibition titled “Sampling and Its Types,” showcasing the ingenuity of students who brought academic concepts to life through creative models made from polystyrene and clay foam.
The event highlighted various sampling techniques, and the power of blending theoretical knowledge with hands-on application. Eleven color-coded teams of students participated, each presenting a different sampling method such as random, stratified, cluster, and systematic sampling. Using charts, visual displays, and statutes, the teams demonstrated the application of these methods in various research contexts. Adding an element of creativity, students also built iconic replicas of global landmarks, including the Eiffel Tower, the Pyramids of Egypt, and the Statue of Liberty, symbolizing how sampling techniques can be applied to diverse cultural and social studies.
Inaugurating the exhibition, DPIR Chairman Prof. Dr. Ashfaq Ahmad lauded the students for their innovative approach, noting how their work reflected a deep engagement with research methodology. "The exhibition shows how practical application can deepen theoretical understanding," he said, praising the ability of students to merge creativity with academic rigor.
Visiting lecturer and project supervisor Afzaal Ahmad commended the students’ teamwork and dedication. He emphasized the importance of experiential learning, noting that the exhibition allowed students to grasp complex sampling methods in an engaging and memorable way. "Hands-on learning in research methodology not only strengthens academic concepts but also fosters collaboration and critical thinking," he added.
Recent Stories
OPPO A3 Pre-Orders Kickoff with a Fun Picnic Experience and Exciting Offers!
Naseem Shah Returns as the Face of the Transformer-Inspired TECNO SPARK 30 Pro
Can You Master the "Slim Hai, Theek Hai" Tongue Twister?
Excitement Builds for Durefishan Saleem's Upcoming Drama "Sanwal Yaar Piya"
PakVsEng: Efforts to make pitch favorable in third Test underway
Gold prices increase by Rs500 per tola in Pakistan
Chief of the Naval Staff Visits Netherlands and Meets Top Military Leadership
Pakistan Navy Ship Seizes Narcotics at Sea
Few hours left for names of next CJP under new 26th Constitutional amendment
Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari, her husband Mahmood Chaudhary welcome third son
Gazette notification of 26th constitutional amendments issued after presidential ..
Kareena Kapoor's marriage certificate sparks controversy on social media
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CM starts ‘Dhi Rani’ programme1 minute ago
-
Trader deprived of Rs1m at gunpoint1 minute ago
-
University of Sargodha marks World Statistics Day2 minutes ago
-
996 smoke emitting vehicles challaned2 minutes ago
-
Hot, dry weather forecast for Sindh2 minutes ago
-
Two youngsters killed in car-bike collision in Layyah2 minutes ago
-
PU secure positions in HEC taekwondo championships12 minutes ago
-
Commissioner for expediting development work of ADP schemes12 minutes ago
-
CM congratulates nation on passage of amendment12 minutes ago
-
Meeting reviews measures against smog12 minutes ago
-
Journalists play vital role in strengthening democracy: Amir Muqam21 minutes ago
-
4 drug dealers arrested, 4 kg drugs seized22 minutes ago