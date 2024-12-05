UoS Hosts Seminar On 21st-century Learning Protocols
Sumaira FH Published December 05, 2024 | 04:40 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) The University of Sargodha (UoS) organised a one-day seminar titled 'Protocols of Experiential Learning for 21st Century and Beyond: Pedagogues and Learners' to equip educators and learners with modern teaching and learning methodologies to meet contemporary educational challenges.
The seminar hosted by ORIC was graced by Vice Chancellor UoS Prof. Dr. Qaisar Abbas and Vice Chancellor of Emerson University Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ramzan, while Director ORIC Prof. Dr. Ahmad Raza Bilal, faculty, and a large number of students were present.
Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ramzan applauded the University of Sargodha for taking the initiative to introduce educators and students to modern educational frameworks.
He also stressed the need for continuous adaptation of teaching techniques to ensure alignment with evolving global standards. Experiential learning is pivotal in nurturing a generation capable of driving societal progress, he added.
Prof. Dr. Qaisar Abbas highlighted that experiential learning bridges the gap between theoretical knowledge and real-world applications, empowering students to tackle 21st-century challenges effectively. He further said that UoS continues to lead the way in promoting innovative teaching practices and empowering educators to prepare students for a rapidly changing world.
Recent Stories
ACE Money Transfer: A Global Fintech Leader Recognised by State Bank of Pakistan ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 December 2024
Malala Yousafzai Meets Scholars Supported by her scholarships at the Oxford Univ ..
NTC discusses tax reforms, harmonization
YPF committed to uniting young policymakers across Pakistan: Jamal Raisani
Pakistan, Russia sign 8 agreements to strengthen economic ties
Seoul stocks weaken, Paris edges up tracking political turmoil
South America summit hopes to seal 'historic' trade deal with EU
Azad Jammu Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry condemns relentle ..
Sheikh Abdullah Did Not Accede to India: Daughter Begum Khalida Shah say
Government committed to achieve social, economic stability: Musadik
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Vendors, customers grapple with high fish prices as winter sets in2 minutes ago
-
Seminar on drugs awareness at Sargodha University2 minutes ago
-
Sargodha University book fair draws thousands of students, faculty12 minutes ago
-
DC assures for resolving issues of Boraka area on priority12 minutes ago
-
Bye-election to vacant seat of UC, Kattan Jagran in AJK's Neelam valley Distt to be held on Dec, 1612 minutes ago
-
Opposition leader praises KP Governor for APC initiative22 minutes ago
-
Muqam welcomes APC on KP rights22 minutes ago
-
Dr. Khalid Maqbool emphasizes importance of innovation, leadership in shaping country’s future22 minutes ago
-
NCHD holds seminar on ‘International Volunteers Day22 minutes ago
-
PTDC to host conference on Sustainable Mountain Tourism22 minutes ago
-
NUML hosts seminar on "Paigham-e-Pakistan" emphasizing unity & national values32 minutes ago
-
Relief on the horizon: Serena Chowk Interchange construction in full Swing32 minutes ago