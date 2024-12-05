UoS hosts seminar on 21st-century learning protocols

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) The University of Sargodha (UoS) organised a one-day seminar titled 'Protocols of Experiential Learning for 21st Century and Beyond: Pedagogues and Learners' to equip educators and learners with modern teaching and learning methodologies to meet contemporary educational challenges.

The seminar hosted by ORIC was graced by Vice Chancellor UoS Prof. Dr. Qaisar Abbas and Vice Chancellor of Emerson University Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ramzan, while Director ORIC Prof. Dr. Ahmad Raza Bilal, faculty, and a large number of students were present.

Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ramzan applauded the University of Sargodha for taking the initiative to introduce educators and students to modern educational frameworks.

He also stressed the need for continuous adaptation of teaching techniques to ensure alignment with evolving global standards. Experiential learning is pivotal in nurturing a generation capable of driving societal progress, he added.

Prof. Dr. Qaisar Abbas highlighted that experiential learning bridges the gap between theoretical knowledge and real-world applications, empowering students to tackle 21st-century challenges effectively. He further said that UoS continues to lead the way in promoting innovative teaching practices and empowering educators to prepare students for a rapidly changing world.