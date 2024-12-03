UoS hosts seminar on food science

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2024) The Institute of Food Sciences and Nutrition at the University of Sargodha, in collaboration with the Alumni Office, recently organized a seminar titled "Food Science: Professional Skill Development" as part of their Alumni Guest Lecture Series on Tuesday.

The seminar featured a distinguished panel of alumni, including Awais Ali, Country Manager at a private company; Mazhar Haq Awan, Supply Chain and Commercialization Manager at a private company; and Saima Akram, Food Safety Officer in Sargodha. The event was also attended by a large number of students, faculty, and the Director of ORIC, Professor Dr. Ahmad Raza Bilal, and the Director of the Institute of Food Sciences and Nutrition, Professor Dr. Anjum Murtaza.

Professor Dr. Ahmad Raza Bilal emphasized the importance of food science students focusing on developing their professional skills to excel both nationally and internationally.

Professor Dr. Anjum Murtaza highlighted the university's commitment to equipping students with modern knowledge and skills, emphasizing the value of such seminars for students.

Awais Ali shared his experiences and stressed the significance of adopting modern technology and international standards to succeed in the food industry. Mazhar Haq Awan shed light on the food supply chain and its commercialization, advising students to adapt to market demands. Saima Akram provided a comprehensive overview of food safety principles and their practical application.

This seminar offered valuable insights into the food science industry and provided students with the opportunity to learn from successful alumni. By focusing on professional skill development, the university aims to prepare its graduates for successful careers in the food industry.