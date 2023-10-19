UoS hosts seminar on 'Role of Police in Crime Prevention'

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2023) The University of Sargodha (UoS) organised a one-day seminar on 'The Role of Police in Crime Prevention'.

The seminar was jointly conducted by the Department of Sociology & Criminology and Punjab Police Sargodha.

The seminar was aimed to enlighten the students about the importance of the police in keeping our communities safe and preventing crime.

In his opening remarks, UoS Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Qaisar Abbas expressed his gratitude to the guests and highlighted the importance of the multifaceted responsibilities of the police in maintaining law and order, ensuring public safety, and preventing criminal activities within our communities.

He emphasised that it was a collective responsibility to contribute to the betterment of society and stressed that while the police had their specific duties, people should also actively participate to improve society.

Addressing the seminar, Regional Police Officer Shariq Kamal Siddiqui elaborated various aspects of crime prevention and the challenges faced by the police force in the line of duty.

He stressed the role of technology in crime prevention, emphasizing the use of innovative tools and approaches to enhance law enforcement's effectiveness.

Furthermore, He also underscored the need for the public and law-enforcement agencies to work together to create safer environments.

Chairman Department of Sociology & Criminology Prof. Dr. Ghulam Mian Yasin highlighted that 65% of our population consists of youth and their involvement in crime is higher due to just 5pc being educated.

He stressed the need for effective control mechanisms and research based solutions to prevent crime in our society.

The seminar also featured an engaging question and answer session where students had the opportunity to interact with the distinguished speakers, making it an enriching experience for all.