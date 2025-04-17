UoS Hosts Seminar On Sustainable Food Supply Chain
Umer Jamshaid Published April 17, 2025 | 05:30 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2025) The Institute of Food Science and Nutrition organised a seminar on Sustainable Food Supply Chain at University of Sargodha.
The event aimed to foster insightful discussions on sustainable food supply chains, with a focus on innovative strategies and best practices to minimize environmental impact, ensure food safety, and promote social responsibility within the sector.
Distinguished professionals from the food industry and academia were invited as guest speakers. Mr. Nasir Hameed Chief Quality and Sustainability Officer at NAQUA Group Saudi Arabia, Mr. Izhar Ul Haq Awan Supply Chain and Commercialization Manager at PepsiCo Pakistan and Afghanistan, Dr. Kanza Aziz Awan Chairperson Department of Food Science and Technology at UCP Lahore, and Mr. Asif Nawaz Janjua General Manager at SW Sugar Mills Limited, shared their valuable insights and experiences with the attendees.
Prof. Dr. Anjum Murtaza, Director of the Institute of Food Science and Nutrition, welcomed the distinguished guests and emphasized the importance of sustainability in the food supply chain. He said that as a leading institution in food science and nutrition, we're committed to promoting sustainable practices and collaborating with industry partners to address the challenges facing the food sector.
Nasir Hameed emphasized the need for a global approach to ensure sustainability in food supply chains. He highlighted the multifaceted challenges facing the industry, including climate change, food waste, and social inequality.
He also said that food waste is a critical issue that affects not only the environment but also the economy and society as a whole. He stressed the importance of considering environmental, social, and governance (ESG) factors in food supply chain management.
Izhar ul Haq Awan stated that we are working to reduce our environmental footprint through initiatives like Water Stewardship, which aims to conserve water and promote sustainable water management practices in our supply chain.
He further stated that climate change is a significant challenge in Pakistan, and we're taking steps to mitigate its impact through sustainable agriculture practices and reducing greenhouse gas emissions."
Asif Nawaz Janjua said that Pakistan's sugar supply chain faces significant climate change challenges due to inefficient resource management and limited adoption of sustainable practices. Through the Bonsucro project, we're supporting smallholder farmers in adopting climate-friendly practices, including soil and water mapping, optimized sowing techniques, and resilient sugarcane varieties, to reduce emissions and enhance productivity.
A panel discussion moderated by Dr. Kanza Aziz Awan, facilitated a dynamic exchange of ideas among students, faculty members, and industry professionals. The interactive session allowed participants to pose questions, sparking insightful discussions and debates. This exchange paved the way for potential collaborations and reinforced the commitment to achieving sustainability.
