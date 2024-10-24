UoS Hosts Workshop On 'International E-Commerce Empowering' Female Students
Sumaira FH Published October 24, 2024 | 06:00 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) The Career Development Centre of the University of Sargodha, in collaboration with the Punjab IT Board's "She Wins" programme, organised an informative workshop on the topic of "International E-Commerce."
The event was attended by a large number of female students from various departments. The Primary aim of the workshop was to provide opportunities for university students in the digital economy and equip them with the skills needed to become financially independent through modern technology. Participants were trained in essential fields such as e-commerce, social media marketing, content creation on YouTube, logo and brand design, SEO, and blogging with the help of artificial intelligence.
Naveed Ali, Regional Head of Skill Development at the Punjab IT board, and Munir Shehzad, a renowned trainer from the She Wins program, delivered detailed lectures encouraging students to join the training and explore online income opportunities to improve their family’s financial standing.
At the end of the workshop, special scholarships were announced for the university students by the Punjab IT Board.
The event not only gave the students a chance to learn advanced digital skills but also inspired them to step confidently into the business world,said by Spokesman of University of Sargodha.
Recent Stories
US Congress men's letter to US President in favor of founder PTI is interference ..
PSX reaches highest level as 100 Index surpasses 88,000 points mark
Security forces kill nine Khwarij in Bajaur District
FO rejects OHCHR’s statement about constitutional amendment
Bushra Bibi released from Adiala jail in Toshakhana case II
Sophie Devine Celebrates ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 Victory at Dubai's Ico ..
Dubai Customs Introduces "Coronary Artery Calcium (CAC) Screening" Initiative to ..
IHC directs Adiala jail superintendent to present Imran Khan by 3pm today
Justice Mansoor writes another letter to outgoing CJP Isa
COAS witnesses multinational exercise Indus Shield-2024
PakVsEng: England opt to bat first in final Test match today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 October 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Lahore Police intensifies crackdown on smog, air pollution offenders2 minutes ago
-
Lok Virsa calls vendors, artisans to book stalls for Lok Mela in November2 minutes ago
-
LGH establishes special counter to combat smog, raise public awareness3 minutes ago
-
PITB to launch e-Rozgaar 2.0 initiative; agreements signed3 minutes ago
-
Residents fuming over district administration’s inaction against Nanbais3 minutes ago
-
US Congress men's letter to US President in favor of founder PTI is interference in Pakistan's inter ..4 minutes ago
-
PPP leader calls for collective efforts to eradicate polio in Pakistan12 minutes ago
-
OGDCL commences Oil and Gas production from Baloch-2 well in Sanghar, Sindh13 minutes ago
-
DPO holds meeting of police officers13 minutes ago
-
SALU, USAID, CPDI join hands on climate action, disaster risk reduction13 minutes ago
-
LHC upholds life term awarded to rapist by trial court13 minutes ago
-
Federal Ombudsman resolves billing issues for PESCO consumers in Abbottabad13 minutes ago