UoS hosts workshop on 'International E-Commerce Empowering' female students

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) The Career Development Centre of the University of Sargodha, in collaboration with the Punjab IT Board's "She Wins" programme, organised an informative workshop on the topic of "International E-Commerce."

The event was attended by a large number of female students from various departments. The Primary aim of the workshop was to provide opportunities for university students in the digital economy and equip them with the skills needed to become financially independent through modern technology. Participants were trained in essential fields such as e-commerce, social media marketing, content creation on YouTube, logo and brand design, SEO, and blogging with the help of artificial intelligence.

Naveed Ali, Regional Head of Skill Development at the Punjab IT board, and Munir Shehzad, a renowned trainer from the She Wins program, delivered detailed lectures encouraging students to join the training and explore online income opportunities to improve their family’s financial standing.

At the end of the workshop, special scholarships were announced for the university students by the Punjab IT Board.

The event not only gave the students a chance to learn advanced digital skills but also inspired them to step confidently into the business world,said by Spokesman of University of Sargodha.