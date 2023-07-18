UoS initiates Skill Development Program

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2023 ) :University of Sargodha (UoS) Career Development Center (CDC) initiated Skill Development Program (SDP) Session 2023 focused on students' personal and professional development, on Tuesday.

The Skill Development Program (SDP) includes a comprehensive range of courses in English Language proficiency, Graphics Design, Digital Literacy, Freelancing, e-Commerce, Career Counseling, Placement Skills, Entrepreneurship, and IELTS Preparation.

The event aimed to equip students with essential skills, empower them to soar to new heights in their professional journey and help them unlock a world of possibilities and secure dignified employment opportunities in their future careers.

These skill-building sessions will be conducted from 18th of July 2023 to10th of August 2023 and students will also receive certificates of participation.

During the first session of English language proficiency, Lecturer of the English Department Dr. Brera Nazir focused on enhancing students' speaking and writing skills through a variety of individual and group activities meanwhile in second session of entrepreneurship, the Incharge Waheed Wain Incubation Center Salman Hussain Piracha urged the students to embrace entrepreneurship as a means to increase employment opportunities in the country.