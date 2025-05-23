UoS Launches Centre Of Excellence For Citrus To Boost Exports
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 23, 2025 | 04:40 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2025) University of Sargodha achieved another milestone through an inauguration of Centre of Excellence for Citrus at college of Agriculture with the financial assistance of Export Development Fund, Ministry of Commerce.
The center was inaugurated by Secretary, HED, Dr. Furrukh Naveed, along with Chairman PHEC, Prof. Dr. Iqrar Ahmed Khan, VC, University of Bhakkar and VC University of Thal.
Vice Chancellor University of Sargodha Prof. Dr. Qaisar Abbas welcome and thanked all the distinguished guests. He extended his thanks to the management of Export Development Fund (EDF) and Ministry of Commerce for trusting on the collaborative model presented by Sargodha CCI and the University for setting up this Centre with the aim to provide analytical/technical services for citrus exports specially testing services for MRL.
The center will also facilitate research and development activities alongside training and awareness sessions and consultancy for adopting standardized agronomic practices for sustainable and high-quality citrus production and its exports.
He also appreciated the cooperation of Khwaja Yasir Qayyum, President SCC&I and Mr. Javed Iqbal, President Standing Committee for academia industry linkage, and other honorable members of SCC&I for their continual support for sustainable public private partnership.
Moreover, He also welcome the representation of TDAP. He appreciated the role of ORIC SU for his effective coordination between academia and industry. In the end VC-UoS admired the role of all the stakeholders and staff during the establishment of this Centre. The stakeholders showed confidence that this center will play a vital role in revival of citrus sector of Sargodha and its exports from Pakistan.
