UoS launches training program for non-teaching staff

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2025) The University of Sargodha has launched the first phase of a training program for its non-teaching staff, organized by the Human Resource Development Centre (HRDC).

This initiative aims to enhance the professional skills of newly appointed employees, enabling them to perform their duties more effectively and contribute to the institution’s overall progress.

The first phase includes four workshops, specifically designed for Lab Assistants, Lab Attendants, Junior Clerks, and Naib Qasids/Beldaars. The opening workshop was conducted for 19 newly appointed Lab Attendants, with Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Qaisar Abbas attending as the chief guest.

In his address at the inaugural session, Prof. Dr. Qaisar Abbas emphasized that equipping employees with professional skills is a top priority for the University.

“The progress of any institution largely depends on the efficiency of its human resources. UoS is committed to strengthening the capacity of its teaching, research, and administrative staff alike to ensure a more effective and result-oriented system,” he said.

Earlier, Director HRDC Amjad Hussain Janjua briefed participants on the University’s rules and regulations, ordinances, acts, statutes, and policies during the first session. The second session focused on workplace communication skills and practical training to promote effective teamwork.

Participants appreciated the initiative, noting that such programs will not only help them better understand the institutional framework but also enable them to perform their professional responsibilities with greater confidence and efficiency.