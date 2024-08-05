Open Menu

UoS & NRSP To Set Up Special Technology Zone In Sargodha

Muhammad Irfan Published August 05, 2024 | 06:08 PM

UoS & NRSP to set up special technology zone in Sargodha

The University of Sargodha (UoS) and the National Rural Support Program (NRSP) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish a Special Technology Zone (STZ) in Sargodha. This joint venture aims to foster technology innovation, implement skills development programs, uplift the socioeconomic status of the community, and enhance employability for students

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2024) The University of Sargodha (UoS) and the National Rural Support Program (NRSP) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish a Special Technology Zone (STZ) in Sargodha. This joint venture aims to foster technology innovation, implement skills development programs, uplift the socioeconomic status of the community, and enhance employability for students.

Prof. Dr. Qaisar Abbas, Vice Chancellor UoS and Dr. Rashid Bajwa, CEO of NRSP signed the agreement.

Prof. Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed, former Chairman Higher Education Commission (HEC) Pakistan, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ramzan, Vice Chancellor of Emerson University Multan, Prof.

Dr. Habib Bukhari, Vice Chancellor of Kohsar University Murree, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Afzal, Vice Chancellor of Baba Guru Nanak University, Prof. Dr. Javed Akhter, Vice Chancellor University of Sahiwal, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Kamran, Vice Chancellor MNS University of Engineering & Technology Multan, Mr. Saleem Ranjha, Mr. Sana Ullah, Member of UoS Syndicate, and Prof. Dr. Ahmad Raza Bilal, Director of ORIC, UoS, were present in the ceremony.

The Special Technology Zone will operate in close collaboration with the Business Incubation Center of the University, creating a dynamic environment for innovation and development.

Related Topics

Pakistan Multan Technology Business Murree Rashid Sahiwal Sargodha Mukhtar Ahmed HEC University Of Sargodha Agreement

Recent Stories

PTI challenges Election Act Amendment Bill before ..

PTI challenges Election Act Amendment Bill before SC

2 hours ago
 LHC seeks reply on plea seeking recovery of missin ..

LHC seeks reply on plea seeking recovery of missing journalist from Sambrial

2 hours ago
 Pakistan announces 17-member squad for Test series ..

Pakistan announces 17-member squad for Test series against Bangladesh

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 August 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 August 2024

7 hours ago
 DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)

DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)

16 hours ago
Kamala Harris picks Tim Walz, a State Governor, f ..

Kamala Harris picks Tim Walz, a State Governor, for VP

16 hours ago
 Indonesian forces retrieve New Zealand pilot's bod ..

Indonesian forces retrieve New Zealand pilot's body in Papua

16 hours ago
 Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki

Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki

17 hours ago
 LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic se ..

LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic services to Nishtar-II

17 hours ago
 MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals ..

MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals in Lebanon

17 hours ago
 PEC Election 2024-2027: PEF Candidate Engr. Dr. Kh ..

PEC Election 2024-2027: PEF Candidate Engr. Dr. Khawaja Riffat Hassan Promises T ..

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan