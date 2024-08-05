UoS & NRSP to set up special technology zone in Sargodha

The University of Sargodha (UoS) and the National Rural Support Program (NRSP) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish a Special Technology Zone (STZ) in Sargodha. This joint venture aims to foster technology innovation, implement skills development programs, uplift the socioeconomic status of the community, and enhance employability for students

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2024) The University of Sargodha (UoS) and the National Rural Support Program (NRSP) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish a Special Technology Zone (STZ) in Sargodha. This joint venture aims to foster technology innovation, implement skills development programs, uplift the socioeconomic status of the community, and enhance employability for students.

Prof. Dr. Qaisar Abbas, Vice Chancellor UoS and Dr. Rashid Bajwa, CEO of NRSP signed the agreement.

Prof. Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed, former Chairman Higher Education Commission (HEC) Pakistan, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ramzan, Vice Chancellor of Emerson University Multan, Prof.

Dr. Habib Bukhari, Vice Chancellor of Kohsar University Murree, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Afzal, Vice Chancellor of Baba Guru Nanak University, Prof. Dr. Javed Akhter, Vice Chancellor University of Sahiwal, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Kamran, Vice Chancellor MNS University of Engineering & Technology Multan, Mr. Saleem Ranjha, Mr. Sana Ullah, Member of UoS Syndicate, and Prof. Dr. Ahmad Raza Bilal, Director of ORIC, UoS, were present in the ceremony.

The Special Technology Zone will operate in close collaboration with the Business Incubation Center of the University, creating a dynamic environment for innovation and development.