UoS & NRSP To Set Up Special Technology Zone In Sargodha
Muhammad Irfan Published August 05, 2024 | 06:08 PM
The University of Sargodha (UoS) and the National Rural Support Program (NRSP) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish a Special Technology Zone (STZ) in Sargodha. This joint venture aims to foster technology innovation, implement skills development programs, uplift the socioeconomic status of the community, and enhance employability for students
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2024) The University of Sargodha (UoS) and the National Rural Support Program (NRSP) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish a Special Technology Zone (STZ) in Sargodha. This joint venture aims to foster technology innovation, implement skills development programs, uplift the socioeconomic status of the community, and enhance employability for students.
Prof. Dr. Qaisar Abbas, Vice Chancellor UoS and Dr. Rashid Bajwa, CEO of NRSP signed the agreement.
Prof. Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed, former Chairman Higher Education Commission (HEC) Pakistan, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ramzan, Vice Chancellor of Emerson University Multan, Prof.
Dr. Habib Bukhari, Vice Chancellor of Kohsar University Murree, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Afzal, Vice Chancellor of Baba Guru Nanak University, Prof. Dr. Javed Akhter, Vice Chancellor University of Sahiwal, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Kamran, Vice Chancellor MNS University of Engineering & Technology Multan, Mr. Saleem Ranjha, Mr. Sana Ullah, Member of UoS Syndicate, and Prof. Dr. Ahmad Raza Bilal, Director of ORIC, UoS, were present in the ceremony.
The Special Technology Zone will operate in close collaboration with the Business Incubation Center of the University, creating a dynamic environment for innovation and development.
Recent Stories
PTI challenges Election Act Amendment Bill before SC
LHC seeks reply on plea seeking recovery of missing journalist from Sambrial
Pakistan announces 17-member squad for Test series against Bangladesh
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 August 2024
DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)
Kamala Harris picks Tim Walz, a State Governor, for VP
Indonesian forces retrieve New Zealand pilot's body in Papua
Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki
LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic services to Nishtar-II
MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals in Lebanon
PEC Election 2024-2027: PEF Candidate Engr. Dr. Khawaja Riffat Hassan Promises T ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Minor student shot, injured in front of school8 minutes ago
-
DC appoints vaccination teams to vaccinate cattle18 minutes ago
-
Govt committed to Digital Pakistan Vision: Shaza Fatima28 minutes ago
-
12 more meter disconnection over violation28 minutes ago
-
Powerful blast reported near police vehicle at Warsak Road28 minutes ago
-
Alhamra achieves milestone with international exhibition in Qatar38 minutes ago
-
PM kicks off monsoon tree plantation drive48 minutes ago
-
Two children drown in rain drains1 hour ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi approves grant of 200-acres for Zoo, Safari park project in Islamabad1 hour ago
-
Woman electrocuted2 hours ago
-
PTI challenges Election Act Amendment Bill before SC2 hours ago
-
D.C Larkana directors departments to solve BF of employee's cases2 hours ago