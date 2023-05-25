UrduPoint.com

UoS Organises Exhibition For Special Students

Umer Jamshaid Published May 25, 2023 | 04:00 PM

UoS organises exhibition for special students

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2023 ) :The University of Sargodha (UoS), in collaboration with the Special education Department Sargodha, organised an exhibition on Thursday titled 'Fragrances of Special Students' at Zubeida Agha Art Gallery, aimed at highlighting the artistic and creative skills of special children by providing them with a platform to express themselves through art.

Pro Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Ilyas Tariq, art enthusiasts, students, families and faculty members attended the ceremony.

In a symbolic gesture, Prof Dr Tariq inaugurated the exhibition by cutting the yellow ribbon and expressing admiration for the captivating art work of special students and urged the community to join hands in creating a society where every special student receives support and opportunities they deserve to thrive.

To recognise the incredible talents showcased in the exhibition, he stressed the need to build a nurturing environment that allows these students to flourish.

Related Topics

Education Student Sargodha University Of Sargodha

Recent Stories

realme Announces A Special New Price for realme C3 ..

Realme Announces A Special New Price for realme C33 (4+64)

1 hour ago
 Abu Dhabi Municipality improves 20 Parks to meet W ..

2 hours ago
 Representatives from SAI and ADAA visit India to d ..

Representatives from SAI and ADAA visit India to discuss cooperation

2 hours ago
 Naval Chief Inaugurates High School At District Sa ..

Naval Chief Inaugurates High School At District Sanghar

3 hours ago
 Unleashing Design and Photography Excellence: vivo ..

Unleashing Design and Photography Excellence: vivo V27e Launches in Pakistan

3 hours ago
 Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi hosts winners of She ..

Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi hosts winners of Sheikh Zayed Book Award 2023

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.