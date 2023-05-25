UoS organises exhibition for special students

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2023 ) :The University of Sargodha (UoS), in collaboration with the Special education Department Sargodha, organised an exhibition on Thursday titled 'Fragrances of Special Students' at Zubeida Agha Art Gallery, aimed at highlighting the artistic and creative skills of special children by providing them with a platform to express themselves through art.

Pro Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Ilyas Tariq, art enthusiasts, students, families and faculty members attended the ceremony.

In a symbolic gesture, Prof Dr Tariq inaugurated the exhibition by cutting the yellow ribbon and expressing admiration for the captivating art work of special students and urged the community to join hands in creating a society where every special student receives support and opportunities they deserve to thrive.

To recognise the incredible talents showcased in the exhibition, he stressed the need to build a nurturing environment that allows these students to flourish.