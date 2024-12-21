UoS Organises Free Medical Camp
Faizan Hashmi Published December 21, 2024 | 03:30 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2024) The Social Work Department of University of Sargodha organized a free medical camp at Chak No118 NB, under the theme "Serving the People is Our First Priority."
The camp provided free medical check-ups and medications to the local community. Medical physician Dr. Muhammad Waqar Yunus conducted medical examinations, while Rifa Foundation provided free medicines.
The camp was organized under the supervision of Director of Rifa Foundation Muhammad Deen, Assistant Professor Social Work Department Rana Imran Ahmed and Medical Social Welfare Officer Nadia Shah.
Students from the Social Work Department actively volunteered their services during the camp.
The initiative aimed to provide accessible healthcare to underprivileged communities and highlight the importance of social responsibility, Assistant Professor Rana Imran Ahmed added.
Recent Stories
Sharjah Department of Culture organises 9th Kairouan Poetry Festival in Tunisia
Ajman Ruler opens Aisha Mosque in Morocco
UAE condemns car ramming attack at market in Germany
Islamic finance in UAE: Rapid growth, leadership in sustainability
PSX experiences negative trend, investors lose billions of rupees
25 individuals convicted by military courts in connection with May 9 riots: ISPR
DEWA scores 100% in International Digital Customer Experience Standard
Driver kills at least two after ramming into crowd at German Christmas market
ATC grants interim bail to Bushra Bibi in 32 cases
Shaheens all set to clean sweep South African team in final ODI today
Three UAE aid convoys arrive in Gaza Strip this week
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 December 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
UoS organises free medical camp1 minute ago
-
2-10 years jail-term announced to 25 civilians involved in May 9 riots1 minute ago
-
NDMA predicts light rainfall in federal capital on Mon-Tue11 minutes ago
-
88 psychologists working on mental wellbeing of inmates: IG Prisons Farooq Nazir11 minutes ago
-
PM appreciates security forces for eliminating four Khwarjities31 minutes ago
-
Car-driving schools start in Kohat31 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi meets Qaumi Watan Party Chairman Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao51 minutes ago
-
Three die in Buner road mishap: Police1 hour ago
-
Security framework strengthened in Batagram, DCC implements NAP policies1 hour ago
-
Chairperson CM Punjab Surveillance Directorate directs authorities to facilitate citizens at Licensi ..2 hours ago
-
Socioeconomic registry project launched2 hours ago
-
ANF recovers 2089 kg drugs in six operations2 hours ago