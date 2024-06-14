UoS organises orientation session for academic audit team

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2024) To maintain high standards of education and continuous improvement, the Directorate of Academics, University of Sargodha (UoS), organised an orientation session for the academic audit team at Malik Feroz Khan Noon business school.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Qaisar Abbas presided over the session, while deans of all faculties and audit team members attended the event.

Addressing the session, Prof. Qaisar Abbas emphasised the importance of conducting fair and thorough audits of the university's academic activities. "Ensuring transparency and accountability in academic processes is crucial for delivering quality education. Such audits will help us identify areas for improvement and uphold the integrity of our academic standards," he added.

Director Academics UoS Dr. Uzma Shahzadi lauded the vice-chancellor's efforts in taking sustainable steps towards enhancing the university's audit processes. "The vice-chancellor's proactive approach ensures that our audit mechanisms are not only effective but also sustainable in the long term. This commitment to continuous improvement will benefit both our faculty and students," she noted.

Deputy Director Quality Enhancement Cell UoS Rahmatullah highlighted the significance of the academic audit. "Audits are essential for assessing our academic practices and ensuring that we meet the required standards. They provide us with valuable insights and help us implement best practices across the university," he said.