UoS organises seminar on 'Climate Change Era'

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2024) The Department of Botany at the University of Sargodha organised a seminar titled "Climate Change Era" to raise awareness about the impact of climate change, emphasise importance of forest conservation, and encourage adoption of sustainable practices.

Former Inspector General of Forests Dr. Syed Mahmood Nasir was the chief guest while Dean of the Faculty of Sciences Prof. Dr. Amir Ali, along with faculty members and a large number of students, attended the event.

Dr. Nasir underscored that climate change is not just a local issue but a pressing global challenge that impacts every nation, including Pakistan. We need to come together as a community to promote sustainable practices and protect our environment for future generations.

Prof. Dr. Amir Ali focused on the intricate relationship between climate change and scientific research. He stated, "Tackling climate change requires innovative solutions grounded in scientific inquiry. He also emphasized the importance of awareness, stating, "We must educate ourselves and others about the impacts of climate change. Every small action counts towards a healthier planet."

UoS Hosts Workshop on Reducing Pre-Competition Anxiety

Sargodha, October 16, 2024: The Department of Sports Sciences organized a one-day workshop titled “Pre-competition anxiety” in collaboration with the Counseling Center and the Department of Psychology here at University of Sargodha. This workshop aimed to enhance students' mental resilience and performance by providing them with practical tools to cope with anxiety in competitive situations.

Assistant Professor Department of Psychology, Dr. Mohsin Atta emphasized the importance of mental well-being in competitive sports. "Anxiety is a natural response, but it can be managed effectively with the right strategies. Our goal is to provide students with tools that can enhance their performance and overall experience," he stated

In Charge of the Department of Sports Sciences, Dr.

Yasir Iqbal highlighted the significance of mental preparation in athletics. "Physical training is essential, but mental resilience is what truly defines a successful athlete," he explained.

Workshop on Audio Journalism at University of Sargodha

Sargodha, 16 October 2024: The Department of Communication and Media Studies, University of Sargodha organized a workshop on Audio Journalism, highlighting the essential role of sound in various media sectors. Senior Producer at Radio Pakistan, Hafiz Naveed Aslam, emphasized the growing importance of acoustics in visual journalism, documentary film-making, and the entertainment industry. He underscored that regardless of the medium—whether visual or audio—the value of words, their pronunciation, and their delivery through sound cannot be ignored. "Music, too, is a powerful medium with billions of listeners worldwide," he stated, noting how the music industry revolves around sound, rhythms, and acoustics.

Renowned film, tv, and radio artist Inam Khan, a proud alumnus of Government College Sargodha, shared his insights with the students, emphasizing the critical role of sound across modern media platforms. He recalled a time when directors, producers, and writers focused heavily on the etymology and pronunciation of words, a practice that has been somewhat overshadowed in today’s fast-paced media environment.

Dr. Mudassar Hussain Shah, Chairman of the Department of Communication and Media Studies, expressed his gratitude to the university’s Vice Chancellor for providing extensive resources to enhance students' learning experiences. He highlighted the university's radio station, FM 98.2, run by students, as well as the upcoming launch of UOS TV, which will further expand opportunities for practical learning. “Our university is dedicated to fostering entrepreneurial opportunities for our students in the media,” he said.

The workshop was moderated by adjunct faculty member Agha Rizwan Ali.