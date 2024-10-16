UoS Organises Seminar On 'Climate Change Era'
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 16, 2024 | 06:30 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2024) The Department of Botany at the University of Sargodha organised a seminar titled "Climate Change Era" to raise awareness about the impact of climate change, emphasise importance of forest conservation, and encourage adoption of sustainable practices.
Former Inspector General of Forests Dr. Syed Mahmood Nasir was the chief guest while Dean of the Faculty of Sciences Prof. Dr. Amir Ali, along with faculty members and a large number of students, attended the event.
Dr. Nasir underscored that climate change is not just a local issue but a pressing global challenge that impacts every nation, including Pakistan. We need to come together as a community to promote sustainable practices and protect our environment for future generations.
Prof. Dr. Amir Ali focused on the intricate relationship between climate change and scientific research. He stated, "Tackling climate change requires innovative solutions grounded in scientific inquiry. He also emphasized the importance of awareness, stating, "We must educate ourselves and others about the impacts of climate change. Every small action counts towards a healthier planet."
UoS Hosts Workshop on Reducing Pre-Competition Anxiety
Sargodha, October 16, 2024: The Department of Sports Sciences organized a one-day workshop titled “Pre-competition anxiety” in collaboration with the Counseling Center and the Department of Psychology here at University of Sargodha. This workshop aimed to enhance students' mental resilience and performance by providing them with practical tools to cope with anxiety in competitive situations.
Assistant Professor Department of Psychology, Dr. Mohsin Atta emphasized the importance of mental well-being in competitive sports. "Anxiety is a natural response, but it can be managed effectively with the right strategies. Our goal is to provide students with tools that can enhance their performance and overall experience," he stated
In Charge of the Department of Sports Sciences, Dr.
Yasir Iqbal highlighted the significance of mental preparation in athletics. "Physical training is essential, but mental resilience is what truly defines a successful athlete," he explained.
Workshop on Audio Journalism at University of Sargodha
Sargodha, 16 October 2024: The Department of Communication and Media Studies, University of Sargodha organized a workshop on Audio Journalism, highlighting the essential role of sound in various media sectors. Senior Producer at Radio Pakistan, Hafiz Naveed Aslam, emphasized the growing importance of acoustics in visual journalism, documentary film-making, and the entertainment industry. He underscored that regardless of the medium—whether visual or audio—the value of words, their pronunciation, and their delivery through sound cannot be ignored. "Music, too, is a powerful medium with billions of listeners worldwide," he stated, noting how the music industry revolves around sound, rhythms, and acoustics.
Renowned film, tv, and radio artist Inam Khan, a proud alumnus of Government College Sargodha, shared his insights with the students, emphasizing the critical role of sound across modern media platforms. He recalled a time when directors, producers, and writers focused heavily on the etymology and pronunciation of words, a practice that has been somewhat overshadowed in today’s fast-paced media environment.
Dr. Mudassar Hussain Shah, Chairman of the Department of Communication and Media Studies, expressed his gratitude to the university’s Vice Chancellor for providing extensive resources to enhance students' learning experiences. He highlighted the university's radio station, FM 98.2, run by students, as well as the upcoming launch of UOS TV, which will further expand opportunities for practical learning. “Our university is dedicated to fostering entrepreneurial opportunities for our students in the media,” he said.
The workshop was moderated by adjunct faculty member Agha Rizwan Ali.
Recent Stories
Women’s PCB HEC Intervarsity tournament commences today
Omar Abdullah sworn in as first CM of IIJ&JK
SCO-CHG meeting signs important documents to strengthen economic, trade cooperat ..
Khawaja Asif reacts to Jemima’s concerns over Imran Khan’s well-being in jai ..
Uzbekistan PM Abdulla Aripov arrives in Islamabad
Pakistan suffer with fall of Rizwan on second day of Multan Test against England
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 October 2024
Oil prices fall on easing Middle East fears
ASML shares dive after disappointing Q3 bookings
Sri Lanka level T20 series with record-breaking West Indies win
Iran summons Hungarian ambassador to denounce EU sanctions
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan introduces new grading system for SSC, HSSC exams1 minute ago
-
Punjab health secretary visits Sargodha, chairs meeting2 minutes ago
-
ITP enforces traffic routes for SCO Summit until guest departure2 minutes ago
-
5 outlaws arrested; drugs and weapons recovered2 minutes ago
-
SOS children join officials to develop 300 fruit plants orchard2 minutes ago
-
KP govt for retrieval of official vehicles from unauthorised personnel12 minutes ago
-
Authorities launches crackdown on substandard food establishments in Kohat12 minutes ago
-
DC Abbottabad chairs anti-Polio campaign review meeting12 minutes ago
-
DIG Prisons visits district Jail, inspects facilities22 minutes ago
-
DIG ICT Syed Ali Raza visits various checkpoints in the City22 minutes ago
-
CM Punjab assigns Special Assistant, Rashid Iqbal to oversee Zakat, Ushr deptt22 minutes ago
-
In-charge Federal Ombudsman office holds open court22 minutes ago