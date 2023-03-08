UrduPoint.com

UoS Organises Seminar, Walk To Mark International Women's Day

Umer Jamshaid Published March 08, 2023 | 03:10 PM

UoS organises seminar, walk to mark International Women's Day

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2023 ) :A seminar and awareness walk was organised in University of Sargodha (UoS) on Wednesday in connection with International Women's Day, aiming to highlight the rights of women.

The walk and seminar was organised by a private organisation, Bardaasht, in which Vice Chancellor Sargodha University Professor Dr Qaiser Abbas participated as the chief guest and led the walk, and presided over the seminar.

In the walk and seminar, Chairperson Women Development Punjab Nighat Mahmood as special guest, Director Anti-Corruption Establishment Asma Ejaz Cheema, Director General PHA Sargodha Mrs.

Tauqeer Haider Kazmi participated as guest of honor while on this occasion President Bardaasht organization Malik Aftab Ahmed Awan, Chairman ICHR Malik Abid Hussain Awan, Divisional Co-ordinator for Women Development Sargodha Dr. Atiqa Rehan along with a large number of men and women from various departments and students also participated.

The speaker of the seminar highlighted the problems of faced by the women, empowerment of women, including the elimination of gender inequality, provision of health and education facilities to women, and the elimination of domestic violence and economic exploitation.

Related Topics

Education Punjab Sargodha Women University Of Sargodha From

Recent Stories

EDGE to establish joint research and development c ..

EDGE to establish joint research and development centre for autonomous solutions ..

31 seconds ago
 Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme approves 550 decisi ..

Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme approves 550 decisions for home loans and grants

46 minutes ago
 RAK Ruler condoles Sultan of Oman on death of Badr ..

RAK Ruler condoles Sultan of Oman on death of Badr bin Saud Al Busaidi

1 hour ago
 Jafza records 30% growth in new customer registrat ..

Jafza records 30% growth in new customer registrations in 2022

1 hour ago
 Fujairah Ruler condoles Sultan of Oman on death of ..

Fujairah Ruler condoles Sultan of Oman on death of Badr bin Saud Al Busaidi

1 hour ago
 DC Muzaffargarh launches massive spring tree plant ..

DC Muzaffargarh launches massive spring tree plantation drive

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.