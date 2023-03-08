SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2023 ) :A seminar and awareness walk was organised in University of Sargodha (UoS) on Wednesday in connection with International Women's Day, aiming to highlight the rights of women.

The walk and seminar was organised by a private organisation, Bardaasht, in which Vice Chancellor Sargodha University Professor Dr Qaiser Abbas participated as the chief guest and led the walk, and presided over the seminar.

In the walk and seminar, Chairperson Women Development Punjab Nighat Mahmood as special guest, Director Anti-Corruption Establishment Asma Ejaz Cheema, Director General PHA Sargodha Mrs.

Tauqeer Haider Kazmi participated as guest of honor while on this occasion President Bardaasht organization Malik Aftab Ahmed Awan, Chairman ICHR Malik Abid Hussain Awan, Divisional Co-ordinator for Women Development Sargodha Dr. Atiqa Rehan along with a large number of men and women from various departments and students also participated.

The speaker of the seminar highlighted the problems of faced by the women, empowerment of women, including the elimination of gender inequality, provision of health and education facilities to women, and the elimination of domestic violence and economic exploitation.