UoS Organises Webinar On 'China-Pakistan: Prospects For Agricultural Cooperation'

February 21, 2023

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2023 ) :The Pakistan Institute of China Studies (PICS), University of Sargodha, in collaboration with the College of Agriculture, and the Chinese embassy, organised a webinar on "China-Pakistan: Prospects for agricultural cooperation", here on Tuesday.

The webinar was aimed at modernising the agriculture sector, extending mutual agricultural cooperation, and emphasising the importance of agriculture for the economic development of both countries. The participants argued that such cooperation could not only increase agricultural productivity but also create employment opportunities and enhance food security in agriculture research and innovation, and community service.

Addressing the webinar, Dr Gu Wenliang, the agricultural commissioner of the Embassy of the People's Republic of China, gave an extensive overview of the ongoing cooperation between China and Pakistan in the agriculture sector. He said that China-Pakistan annually holds meetings of the joint working groups (JWGs) and the two countries had signed several memorandums of understanding (MoUs) on agricultural cooperation.

He pointed out that there were four upcoming agricultural projects under the China Aid Agricultural Project, which were aimed at enhancing capacity of Pakistan's agricultural research institutions. China and Pakistan had also started collaboration in Multilateral Framework such as FAO-China South-South Cooperation Programme Trust Fund, China-IFAD South-South and triangular cooperation, and SCO Agricultural Cooperation.

On 'Agricultural capacity building', China also provided both online and physical training courses to Pakistanis, he added.

Dr Gu, while concluding his remarks, appreciated the work being done at the UoS, in collaboration with Chinese universities. He reassured continued support for enhancing academic collaboration with Chinese universities and institutions in the field of agriculture.

The participants from the College of Agriculture UoS, and the Director PICS, also shared their thoughts.

They highlighted agricultural cooperation projects under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) in the seed industry, new technology, agricultural machinery, disease control, buffalo embryos production project, and chili contract farming, and how modern technologies are changing the face of farming in Pakistan.

They also shared the success story of the China-Pakistan Joint Research Centre for Citrus Diseases and Pest Management.

University of Sargodha Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Qasir Abbas, is making concerted efforts to link academia with the private sector to encourage knowledge-based modernisation in the industry and agricultural sector.

In this regard, the UoS has signed MoUs with two leading Chinese agricultural universities, Lanzhou University,and South China Agricultural University.

