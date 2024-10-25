UoS organises workshops on 'Women Empowerment'

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2024) The Women Development Centre at the University of Sargodha (UoS) organised a series of workshops focused on raising awareness and mobilisation on critical issues.

According to a press release, issued by the UoS, the workshops aimed to enhance understanding and empower women on topics such as leadership, conflict management, peace promotion, workplace harassment, women’s empowerment, and civic education.

This training initiative is part of a larger project by IDEA Think Tank Punjab, under which two awareness seminars were also held, with over 120 selected students and faculty members from various departments participating.

Speaking at the event, Dr. Nargis Abbas, In-Charge of the Women Development Center, highlighted the center’s ongoing efforts for women’s empowerment. She commended the vision of Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Qaiser Abbas, under which significant steps have been taken at the university to support women’s development. Dr. Abbas mentioned that over 2,000 female students have received training in general skills, digital literacy, financial awareness, and other important subjects through the center.

She also expressed gratitude for the guidance of Pro Vice Chancellor Professor Dr.

Ghulam Yasin and the support from IDEA Think Tank Punjab member Salman Abid in making these programs possible.

IDEA Think Tank Punjab Project Manager Muhammad Pervaiz elaborated on the goals of the initiative, stating that women's development centers at public universities across Punjab are being strengthened to provide training in civic education, peacebuilding, cyber laws, and women’s empowerment to students at institutions like the University of Sargodha.

University Engagement Officer Imran Saleem thanked Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Qaiser Abbas, participating faculty, and students, emphasizing the importance of university leadership and faculty support in ensuring the effectiveness of such programs.

The event also featured contributions from Dr. Shaista Khalid of the Department of Education, Dr. Saima Kosar of the Department of Communication and Media Studies, Dr. Barira Nazir of the Department of English, Dr. Saima Manzoor from Sociology and Criminology, Ms. Zeeshan Manzoor of Social Work, Dr. Asra Fatima Makhdoom of Psychology, and Advocate Arooj Fatima.

They praised Dr. Nargis Abbas’s efforts and underscored the role of education and awareness in addressing the issues faced by women.