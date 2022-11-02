UOS organizes 20 yrs celebration from Nov 14:

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2022 ) :University of Sargodha would organize "20 years celebration of Excellence in education" from November 14-18, 2022.

According to the spokesman of Sargodha University, this would be a unique and first mega event since the inception of UoS, with enthralling programs, showcasing the achievements of university and its graduates. University Alumni will also be involved in the event.

Series of diverse and inspiring programs, including; Art & Design exhibition, EXPO 2022, interactive session with renowned media persons, presence of politicians and dignitaries from civil society will also be part of these celebrations.

The event will be spiced up with cultural and artistic presentations by students of university. Mushaira, Staff dinner and selected sports events will also be part of the colorful event.

Convocation will be held to formally confer degrees to passed out graduates of the varsity on 17th November,he added.