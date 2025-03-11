Open Menu

UOS Organizes Awareness Walk

Sumaira FH Published March 11, 2025 | 02:50 PM

UOS organizes awareness walk

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2025) The department of Communication and Media Studies in collaboration with the Women

Development Centre, University of Sargodha, organized an awareness walk regarding

the World Women’s Day.

The event saw enthusiastic participation from faculty members, students, and distinguished guests,

reaffirming the institution’s commitment to fostering a supportive and inclusive

environment for women.

The walk was led by Dr Mudassar Hussain Shah, Chairman of the Department of Communication and Media Studies, and Dr Nargis Abbas, Chairperson of the Women Development Centre.

Prominent attendees

included Ms Robina Mukhtar, entrepreneur and Executive Member of the Chamber of Commerce & Industry Sargodha, and Ms. Shazia Noreen, entrepreneur and philanthropist.

The Primary objective of the walk was to raise awareness among faculty, students, and staff about

the importance of creating a safe, equitable, and empowering environment for women.

