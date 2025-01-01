Open Menu

UoS Organizes Awareness Walk On Road Safety

Faizan Hashmi Published January 01, 2025 | 04:50 PM

UoS organizes awareness walk on road safety

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2025) A walk aimed at promoting community services, give awareness to educated students,

teachers, and staff members about traffic rules and road safety measures was held at

the University of Sargodha on Wednesday.

The walk was organized by the UoS department of communication, under the Development

Communication course, designed to equip students with strategies to address societal

challenges.

DSP Punjab Highway Patrol Sargodha, Muhammad Yousaf Cheema, graced the event

as a special guest.

Chairman of the Department, Dr Mudassar Hussain Shah, consultant

at the Human Resource Development Centre, Khurshid Yousaf, Project Supervisor Ayesha

Kiran, and Deputy Director of Multimedia Development Centre, Hassan Raza Hashmi,

also participated alongside a large number of students.

The participants carried placards advocating key road safety measures, such as wearing

seat belts, using helmets, observing speed limits, and avoiding mobile phone use while driving.

Speakers emphasized the importance of adhering to traffic rules.

