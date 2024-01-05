Open Menu

UoS Organizes Exhibition

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 05, 2024 | 03:10 PM

UoS organizes exhibition

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2024) The urdu department of the University of Sargodha (UoS) organized

an exhibition of "Communication skills" here on Friday.

Dean Faculty of Arts and Humanities Professor Dr Ghulam Abbas Gondal, Chairperson

Department of Urdu Dr Nasim Abbas Ahmed, Dr Shahid Nawaz, Dr Sajid Javed,

Dr Shoaiba Moeed, Dr Muhammad Yar Gondal and other faculty members participated.

In the exhibition, the students presented various models related to communication, such

as symbolic communication, gestural communication, effective communication, cultural

communication and other communication models related to life.

On this occasion, Dr Ghulam Abbas Gondal praised the students' efforts and said that such

exhibition enhanced the students' technical and creative skills.

The faculty members of the department also appreciated the students' endeavor.

