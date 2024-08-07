Open Menu

UoS Organizes Farewell For Two Retired Officials:

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 07, 2024 | 12:20 PM

UoS organizes farewell for two retired officials:

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2024) The University of Sargodha organized an impressive farewell ceremony in honor of two officials who recently retired after completing their terms of service here on Wednesday.

According to a press release issued by UoS ,the event was presided over by the Vice-Chancellor University of Sargodha, Professor Dr. Qaisar Abbas, and was attended by Pro Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr. Mian Ghulam Yasin, deans of all faculties, heads of academic and administrative departments, and administrative officers.

While addressing, the Vice-Chancellor congratulated Dr.

Muhammad Bashir, Controller of Examinations, and Malik Ahmad Yar, Project Director Works on completing their terms of service and acknowledged their valuable contributions to the university.

The VC highlighted that both officers were among the founding members of the university and had played a crucial role in strengthening its foundation through their leadership and professional expertise.

The ceremony concluded with the Vice-Chancellor presenting bouquets and commemorative shields to the retiring officers.

