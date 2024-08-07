UoS Organizes Farewell For Two Retired Officials:
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 07, 2024 | 12:20 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2024) The University of Sargodha organized an impressive farewell ceremony in honor of two officials who recently retired after completing their terms of service here on Wednesday.
According to a press release issued by UoS ,the event was presided over by the Vice-Chancellor University of Sargodha, Professor Dr. Qaisar Abbas, and was attended by Pro Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr. Mian Ghulam Yasin, deans of all faculties, heads of academic and administrative departments, and administrative officers.
While addressing, the Vice-Chancellor congratulated Dr.
Muhammad Bashir, Controller of Examinations, and Malik Ahmad Yar, Project Director Works on completing their terms of service and acknowledged their valuable contributions to the university.
The VC highlighted that both officers were among the founding members of the university and had played a crucial role in strengthening its foundation through their leadership and professional expertise.
The ceremony concluded with the Vice-Chancellor presenting bouquets and commemorative shields to the retiring officers.
Recent Stories
Pakistan announces 17-member squad for Test series against Bangladesh
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 August 2024
DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)
Kamala Harris picks Tim Walz, a State Governor, for VP
Indonesian forces retrieve New Zealand pilot's body in Papua
Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki
LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic services to Nishtar-II
MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals in Lebanon
PEC Election 2024-2027: PEF Candidate Engr. Dr. Khawaja Riffat Hassan Promises T ..
KP cabinet approves funds for eliminating drug addiction, beggary from streets o ..
Protests will worsen economic crisis: Ahsan Iqbal
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan stands in solidarity with people of Bangladesh: FO1 minute ago
-
Two held over corruption1 minute ago
-
Fines imposed over adulteration:1 minute ago
-
In contact with US authorities over Pakistani national allegedly involved in murder plot: FO11 minutes ago
-
FESCO issues shutdown program31 minutes ago
-
Maize cultivation should be completed by Aug 2031 minutes ago
-
Tax deptt partners with ICT admin for market worker registration41 minutes ago
-
IFA gets Lactoscan machine to enhance milk inspection in ICT51 minutes ago
-
Govt. committed to Digital Pakistan vision: Shaza Fatima1 hour ago
-
Youth killed over old enmity1 hour ago
-
Two passengers killed in bus-truck collision in Bahawalpur2 hours ago
-
Dr Abbas warns severe penalties for plastic bag ban violators, exposes hidden dangers2 hours ago