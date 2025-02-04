UoS Organizes Kashmir Solidarity Walk
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025) The Riaz Shad Co-Curricular Forum, University of Sargodha, organized a Kashmir Solidarity Walk in connection with Kashmir Day.
The walk was led by Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Qaisar Abbas and Pro-Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Mian Ghulam Yasin, which started from the Noon business school and concluded at library Chowk.
The walk saw active participation from the university’s faculty, students, and staff which also include the Controller of Examinations Dr. Rihana Ilyas, Director sports Ahmad Khan Herl, Director Riaz Shad Co-Curricular Forum Dr. Muhammad Munir Gujjar, and Chief Security Officer Col. (R) Ishtiaq Ahmad. They expressed solidarity with the people of Kashmir.
Speaking to the gathering, Prof. Dr. Qaisar Abbas emphasized that the Kashmir issue is not merely a territorial dispute, but a human rights issue affecting the future of millions of Kashmir’s. He reaffirmed support for the right to self-determination of the Kashmiri people and stated that the university will continue to raise its voice for Kashmir’s rights.
Prof. Dr. Mian Ghulam Yasin highlighted that the Kashmir issue is not just a political matter for Pakistan, but a matter of the heart. He assured that Pakistan stands with the people of Kashmir both morally and politically, and it is their responsibility to raise awareness about the Kashmiri struggle for freedom.
During the walk, students raised banners and placards calling for Kashmir’s right to self-determination, with slogans such as "Kashmir will become Pakistan" and "We will fight for Kashmiri rights."
Moreover, Riaz Shad Co-Curricular Forum also hosted an urdu speech competition titled "Kashmir is the Lifeline of Pakistan". Students participated enthusiastically, showcasing their eloquence and oratory skills. Those who performed exceptionally well were honored with awards.
