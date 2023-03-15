UoS organizes "Laboratory Safety and Security Management in Academic Laboratories" workshop

The University of Sargodha has organized an international two days' workshop titled "Laboratory Safety and Security Management in Academic Laboratories" in collaboration with the OIC COMSTECH and International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2023 ):The University of Sargodha has organized an international two days' workshop titled "Laboratory Safety and Security Management in Academic Laboratories" in collaboration with the OIC COMSTECH and International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences.

The two-day workshop is being attended by representatives from Islamic countries including Saudi Arabia, Iran, Indonesia, Cameroon, Nigeria, Ethiopia, Sudan, Bangladesh, Kyrgyzstan, Libya, Egypt, and Azerbaijan, both in-person and online.

The opening session was held at Malik Feroz Khan Noon Business School, University of Sargodha, with Vice Chancellor University of Sargodha Prof. Dr. Qaiser Abbas and Coordinator General OIC COMSTECH Prof. Dr. Muhammad Iqbal Chaudhry H.I., S.I., T.I. as the chief guest. The event was attended by more than 50 international students physically, around 400 through "Zoom" and a large number of senior teachers and students from UoS.

In his opening speech, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Iqbal Chaudhry stressed the need to focus on modern academic and scientific programs in Pakistan and take practical steps through various forums to improve the field of science.

He also praised the laboratory facilities in Pakistan.

The Vice-Chancellor of the University of Sargodha, Prof. Dr. Qaiser Abbas, emphasized that knowledge development is not possible without modern science and technology, and that Pakistan's Higher Education Commission will soon become a modern teaching and research field for students from Islamic countries.

Other eminent speakers emphasized the importance of safety measures in laboratories, adding that most of the work in the laboratory involves chemicals that can harm one's health, such as eye diseases, spine problems, and head injuries. To prevent potential hazards, safety measures such as wearing safety glasses and gloves and avoiding the use of electrical appliances in case of gas leakage should be adopted. Using electrical appliances in such a situation could cause a fire, they added.