UrduPoint.com

UoS Organizes "Laboratory Safety And Security Management In Academic Laboratories" Workshop

Muhammad Irfan Published March 15, 2023 | 09:34 PM

UoS organizes "Laboratory Safety and Security Management in Academic Laboratories" workshop

The University of Sargodha has organized an international two days' workshop titled "Laboratory Safety and Security Management in Academic Laboratories" in collaboration with the OIC COMSTECH and International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2023 ):The University of Sargodha has organized an international two days' workshop titled "Laboratory Safety and Security Management in Academic Laboratories" in collaboration with the OIC COMSTECH and International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences.

The two-day workshop is being attended by representatives from Islamic countries including Saudi Arabia, Iran, Indonesia, Cameroon, Nigeria, Ethiopia, Sudan, Bangladesh, Kyrgyzstan, Libya, Egypt, and Azerbaijan, both in-person and online.

The opening session was held at Malik Feroz Khan Noon Business School, University of Sargodha, with Vice Chancellor University of Sargodha Prof. Dr. Qaiser Abbas and Coordinator General OIC COMSTECH Prof. Dr. Muhammad Iqbal Chaudhry H.I., S.I., T.I. as the chief guest. The event was attended by more than 50 international students physically, around 400 through "Zoom" and a large number of senior teachers and students from UoS.

In his opening speech, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Iqbal Chaudhry stressed the need to focus on modern academic and scientific programs in Pakistan and take practical steps through various forums to improve the field of science.

He also praised the laboratory facilities in Pakistan.

The Vice-Chancellor of the University of Sargodha, Prof. Dr. Qaiser Abbas, emphasized that knowledge development is not possible without modern science and technology, and that Pakistan's Higher Education Commission will soon become a modern teaching and research field for students from Islamic countries.

Other eminent speakers emphasized the importance of safety measures in laboratories, adding that most of the work in the laboratory involves chemicals that can harm one's health, such as eye diseases, spine problems, and head injuries. To prevent potential hazards, safety measures such as wearing safety glasses and gloves and avoiding the use of electrical appliances in case of gas leakage should be adopted. Using electrical appliances in such a situation could cause a fire, they added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Fire Technology Bangladesh Business Iran Egypt Feroz Khan Noon Azerbaijan Indonesia Ethiopia Saudi Arabia Sudan Kyrgyzstan Cameroon Libya Nigeria HEC Gas University Of Sargodha Event From OIC

Recent Stories

Zayed bin Hamdan bin Zayed attends part of ‘Road ..

Zayed bin Hamdan bin Zayed attends part of ‘Road to COP28’ event at Expo Cit ..

12 minutes ago

Mahira Khan reacts to clashes outside Imran Khan’s residence  

34 minutes ago
 US Working to Cut Brazil's Fertilizer Needs to Cur ..

US Working to Cut Brazil's Fertilizer Needs to Curb Russian Influence - State De ..

20 minutes ago
 Ahsan for strict monitoring of edibles, action aga ..

Ahsan for strict monitoring of edibles, action against hoarders during Ramazan

20 minutes ago
 Germany Appoints New Top General of Armed Forces - ..

Germany Appoints New Top General of Armed Forces - Defense Ministry

20 minutes ago
 Change to Pension Age Clears France's Joint Parlia ..

Change to Pension Age Clears France's Joint Parliamentary Committee

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.