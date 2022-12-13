UoS organizes seminar on anti-corruption

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2022 ) :University of Sargodha (UoS) in collaboration with College of Law and Character Building Society organized an anti-corruption seminar and walk here on Tuesday.

The event aimed to share suggestions to eradicate the corruption from the society .

Chief guest,Justice (retd) Kazim Ali Malik, District and Sessions Judge Sargodha Sarfaraz Akhtar, Regional Director Anti-corruption Asma Ejaz Cheema, Dean Faculty of Arts and Humanities Professor Dr Ghulam Abbas Gondal, Principal College of Law Dr Ataka Lohani and a large number of students participated.

Addressing the seminar, Justice (retd) Kazim Ali Malik said that transparency and integrity were essential for better performance of services in the public sector."Bribery and corruption makes the society hollow while there is a need for spreading awareness against corruption", he added.

He called on all segments of the society to play a role in eradicating the scourge of corruption.

Regional Director Anti-corruption Asma Ejaz Cheema said that ACE as a department concerned was striving hard to kill the corruption as practical steps were already taken in this regard .