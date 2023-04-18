UrduPoint.com

UoS Organizes Seminar On 'Promoting Peace Through Interfaith Harmony And Cultural Diversity'

Sumaira FH Published April 18, 2023 | 04:00 PM

UoS organizes seminar on 'Promoting Peace through Interfaith Harmony and Cultural Diversity'

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2023 ) :Directorate of Students Affairs & Raiz Shad Co-curricular Forum organized a one-day seminar on 'Promoting Peace through Interfaith Harmony and Cultural Diversity' at the University of Sargodha on Tuesday.

The seminar aimed at encourage dialogue and understanding between different faiths and cultures, and to promote mutual respect and acceptance.

The seminar was well-attended by participants from various religious and cultural backgrounds, including Christian Rev.fr.Waqas Mubarak and Suneel Sameer from the Hindu community. The event featured presentations on the importance of interfaith harmony and cultural diversity in promoting peace and harmony.

Speakers at the seminar stressed the need for individuals and communities to work together to 'build bridges' across religious and cultural divides. They said that interfaith and intercultural collaborations could have on communities and showcased successful examples from around the world.

They stressed that diversity was a strength and that it was only through recognizing and embracing differences to build a more peaceful and harmonious world.

Speaking at the event, Dean faculty of Arts and Humanities Prof. Dr. Gulam Abbas Gondal said: ''In a world where intolerance and division often dominate the headlines, initiatives such as this seminar are a much-needed reminder that promoting peace and harmony is possible. By celebrating our differences and working together, we can create a world that is more just, peaceful, and harmonious for all'', he added.

The keynote speakers at the seminar praised the organizers of UoS for providing a valuable platform for dialogue and collaboration and expressed their hope that similar events would be held in the future. Many emphasized the importance of promoting interfaith harmony and cultural diversity in today's increasingly diverse and interconnected world.

In the end, Prof. Dr. Gulam Abbas Gondal expressed their gratitude to all the participants,keynote speakers, and guests for making the event a success by giving them appreciationshields.

