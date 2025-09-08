Open Menu

UoS Organizes Seminar On World Literacy Day

Published September 08, 2025

A special seminar was organized at the University of Sargodha (UoS) on the occasion of the International Literacy Day

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2025) A special seminar was organized at the University of Sargodha (UoS) on the occasion of the International Literacy Day.

The seminar was titled “Literacy Eliminates Backwardness”. The seminar was organized

under the auspices of the National Commission for Human Development, District Sargodha,

Institute of Education, University of Sargodha, Prisons Department, Sargodha Region and Child

Protection and Welfare Bureau, Sargodha.

The seminar was chaired by Director, Institute of Education, University of Sargodha, Professor

Dr Rafat-ul-Nisa, while District Officer, Child Protection and Welfare Bureau, Sargodha, Syed Ali

Abid Naqvi, Chief Executive Officer, District Education Authority, Sargodha, Kulsoom Mansha,

and Deputy Director, National Commission for Human Development, Mehr Umar Daraz Jhawari

were the guests of honour.

Addressing the seminar, Director Institute of Education, University of Sargodha, Professor

Dr Riffat-ul-Nisa said that making the country and nation educated is not the duty of any

one individual or institution but the responsibility of all of teachers and educated people.

Deputy Director National Commission for Human Development Mehr Umar Daraz Jhawari

said the National Commission for Human Development is working exclusively on a project

under H1 Teach 1 in collaboration with the University of Sargodha, which will yield far-reaching

results in the coming time.

Addressing the seminar, District Officer Child Protection and Welfare Bureau Sargodha Syed Ali Abid Naqvi

said that children are the precious future of the nation, for which we have to protect our precious

capital and provide resources in the form of education to begging children.

DE Secondary Muhammad Yar Tula, DEO Elementary Nadeem Abbas and others also spoke.

At the end of the seminar, a special walk was also organized regarding World Literacy Day, which was

led by Professor Dr Rafat-ul-Nisa, Director of the Institute of Education, University of Sargodha. A large number of teachers and students of the Department of Education, University of Sargodha were also present.

