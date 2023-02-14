UrduPoint.com

UoS Organizes Special Lecture Under Manzil Pakistan Initiative

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 14, 2023 | 05:00 PM

UoS organizes special lecture under Manzil Pakistan Initiative

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2023 ) :The University of Sargodha (UoS) in collaboration with the Punjab government organized a special lecture of noted motivational speaker, Qasim Ali Shah, under the "Manzil Pakistan Initiative" on Tuesday.

The event was attended by a large number of students, faculty, staff and members from civil society who were keenly interested in Shah's talk and remained fully engaged throughout the session.

Addressing on the occasion, Qasim Ali Shah shared the goal-setting strategies and action plans, citing practical examples from his life to emphasize the importance of making sincere efforts towards contributing to the world. "The success is the result of perseverance and hard work," he added.

He encouraged the students to work hard, be persistent in their efforts, and not be afraid of failure.

" Shah highlighted the importance of helping others and contributing to society.

He urged the students to use their skills and talents to make a positive difference in the world and to find their potential.

He also stressed the importance of staying positive, even in the face of adversity and encourage the students to cultivate a positive attitude and surround themselves with positive people.

Dr Ghulam Abbas Gondal, the Dean Faculty of Arts and Humanities, also addressed the students, urging them to add positivity to their lives through personal development and grooming. He appreciated Qasim Ali Shah thought-provoking experiences and presented him with a shield of appreciation.

The Dean Faculty of Arts and Humanities also presented a souvenir to Qasim Ali Shahin recognition of his services to the society.

