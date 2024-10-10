Open Menu

UoS Organizes Walk To Mark World Mental Health Day

Sumaira FH Published October 10, 2024 | 05:20 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024) The Department of Psychology at the University of Sargodha staged an awareness walk

to mark the World Mental Health Day here on Thursday.

The aim of walk is to educate people about mental health challenges at the workplace

and promote positive thinking.

The walk was led by Pro Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Mian Ghulam Yasin, along with Dean

of the Faculty of Social Sciences Prof. Dr. Masood Sarwar Awan, Prof. Dr. Najma Iqbal,

chairperson of the Department of Psychology, Director Implementation Dr Rihana Ilyas.

Addressing the gathering, Prof. Dr. Mian Ghulam Yasin highlighted the significance of

mental health, emphasizing that it was a sensitive and important issue that should not

be overlooked.

He stressed the need for promoting awareness about mental health in educational

institutions and at societal level so that students and other members of society could

take better care of their mental well-being.

Prof. Dr. Mian Ghulam Yasin also inaugurated the Psychology Boot camp which offered

services, including career counseling, handwriting assessment, personality tests, and

aptitude tests. These services aimed to provide valuable insights into participants' strengths,

weaknesses, and areas for improvement.

Certified students conducted the tests under the supervision of experienced teachers.

