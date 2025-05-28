Open Menu

UoS Pays Tribute To Pakistan’s Nuclear Resolve On Youm-e-Takbeer

Muhammad Irfan Published May 28, 2025 | 05:20 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2025) The University of Sargodha(UoS) on Wednesday marked Youm-e-Takbeer with a vibrant ceremony, commemorating the historic day when Pakistan conducted its nuclear tests on May 28, 1998, becoming the seventh nuclear power in the world and the first Muslim nation to achieve nuclear capability for defensive and peaceful purposes.

The event was organized by Riaz Shad Co Curriculum Forum to honor the country’s unwavering resolve and strategic strength, highlighted national pride, unity, and resilience. Students delivered passionate speeches and performed patriotic songs that encapsulated the spirit of determination and national solidarity.

The ceremony was attended by Vice Chancellor(VC) Prof. Dr. Qaisar Abbas, Director Riaz Shad Co-Curriculum Forum Dr. Munir Gujjar,Chief Security Officer Col. Ishtiaq Ahmad,Prof. Dr. Feroz u Deen from the Department of Islamic Studies, Hafiz Muhammad Umar from the Department of International Relations, Deans, Chairmen’s, faculty, staff and a large number of students.

While addressing the ceremony, Prof.Dr. Qaisar Abbas paid tribute to the father of Pakistan’s nuclear program Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan, acknowledging his pivotal role in fortifying the nation's defense.

He emphasized that Youm-e-Takbeer symbolizes Pakistan’s sovereign resolve and its remarkable achievement in defense technology.

The VC further stated that the 28th of May is not merely a commemoration of a nuclear test, but a reflection of the nation's resolve to protect its freedom, dignity, and peace through strength.

Linking it to the recent Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos,he stated that the spirit of 1998 continues to inspire Pakistan’s defense strategy. “Our recent operational success reflects the same determination and unity that made us a nuclear power,” he said.

Prof. Dr. Muhammad Feroz-ud-Din Shah highlighted that safeguarding the homeland is not only a constitutional duty but also a moral and religious obligation in islam.

Hafiz Muhammad Umar emphasized the pivotal role of nuclear technology in safeguarding national security and advancing Pakistan's standing on the global stage.

The ceremony concluded with a renewed pledge to uphold the spirit of patriotism, national unity, and sovereign strength that defines Youm-e-Takbeer.

The occasion served as a reminder of the historic day when Pakistan showcased its unwavering determination and scientific excellence to the world. Students and faculty members also reaffirmed their commitment to contribute in every field academically, intellectually, and creatively to ensure a brighter, stronger, and more secure future for the nation.

