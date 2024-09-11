Open Menu

UoS Postpones Exams Amid Eid-ul-Milad Holiday

Umer Jamshaid Published September 11, 2024 | 01:10 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2024) The Examinations Department of the University of Sargodha (UoS) has announced a revised examination schedule due to the public holiday on the occasion of Eid-ul-Milad-un-Nabi (SAW).

According to a press release issued by UoS,earlier,scheduled for September 17, 2024 (Tuesday), the theory examinations for various subjects including Mathematics,Physical education,Political Science, Education,Arabic, Botany,Zoology,International Relations,Pakistan Studies and Commerce under the MA/MSc Part-II/Composite Second Annual Examination 2023 would now be held on September 23,2024 (Monday).

This decision has been taken in line with the government's announcement of a public holiday to mark the birth anniversary of our beloved Prophet Muhammad (SAWW).

