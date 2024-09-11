UoS Postpones Exams Amid Eid-ul-Milad Holiday
Umer Jamshaid Published September 11, 2024 | 01:10 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2024) The Examinations Department of the University of Sargodha (UoS) has announced a revised examination schedule due to the public holiday on the occasion of Eid-ul-Milad-un-Nabi (SAW).
According to a press release issued by UoS,earlier,scheduled for September 17, 2024 (Tuesday), the theory examinations for various subjects including Mathematics,Physical education,Political Science, Education,Arabic, Botany,Zoology,International Relations,Pakistan Studies and Commerce under the MA/MSc Part-II/Composite Second Annual Examination 2023 would now be held on September 23,2024 (Monday).
This decision has been taken in line with the government's announcement of a public holiday to mark the birth anniversary of our beloved Prophet Muhammad (SAWW).
Recent Stories
Strong earthquake felt in various cities across Pakistan
Govt limits pension duration for eligible families for 10 years
Death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam being observed today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 September 2024
Completion of Pak-Iran gas pipeline project, establishment of bilateral banking ..
China shows interest to invest in Pakistan’s diverse sectors
NA speaker seeks video footages of Parliament ‘s entry, exit points
Dubai Princess Sheikha Mahra launches perfume ‘Divorce’ after recent separat ..
Blocking of Illegal VPNs in Pakistan
Realme C61 Now Available in Pakistan: Industry Only 24 Month Warranty at PKR 32, ..
PCB refuses NOCs to national cricketers for Zim Afro T10 League
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Strong earthquake felt in various cities across Pakistan5 minutes ago
-
Cylinder blast at welding shop injures three in Peshawar11 minutes ago
-
Police protest on Indus Highway enters third day11 minutes ago
-
Explosion rocks Quetta' s Turbat area, injured four51 minutes ago
-
UN urged to probe extrajudicial killings in IIOJK as Indian brutality continues51 minutes ago
-
Amna Baloch assumes charge as Pakistan's 33rd Foreign Secretary1 hour ago
-
IFA seals ketchup unit; discards over 1000 kg sauces, 100 kg ketchup1 hour ago
-
Govt limits pension duration for eligible families for 10 years1 hour ago
-
New legislation to unlock IT sector's potential: Afnan Ullah Khan1 hour ago
-
5 criminals held1 hour ago
-
Pesticide shop sealed1 hour ago
-
NA session kicks off1 hour ago