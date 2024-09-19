UoS Professor Wins National Seerat Writing Competition
Faizan Hashmi Published September 19, 2024 | 03:50 PM
SARGOGHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2024) Dr Ferozuddin Shah, a professor in the Department of Islamic Studies at the University of
Sargodha, has secured a prestigious national award for his outstanding research paper on
the Seerah (Life) of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH).
According to a press release issued by UoS on Thursday,the competition, "Seerat Articles 2024,"
was organized by the Federal Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony.
Prof Dr Ferozuddin Shah's research paper, which delved into the theme of "The Role of the State's education System in the Light of the Seerah (PBUH)," was selected from among numerous entries submitted by renowned scholars and researchers from across the country.
Vice Chancellor University of Sargodha Professor Dr Qaisar Abbas expressed his delight
at Prof Dr Ferozuddin Shah's achievement and congratulated him on this significant recognition.
