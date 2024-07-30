UoS promotes 120 faculty, staff members

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2024) The University of Sargodha has issued a notification regarding 120 newly

appointed/promoted faculty and staff members after approval by the syndicate.

According to the notification, new appointments and promotions include:

4 professors, 43 associate professors, 50 assistant professors, and

23 non-teaching staff members.

UoS Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Qaisar Abbas distributed office orders to

the appointees and promoted members during a special ceremony organized

by the Registrar office.

Addressing the ceremony, Prof Dr Qaisar Abbas congratulated the newly

appointed/promoted faculty and staff members, and urged them to work together

to uplift the academic and research standards for a better institutional outlook

at national and global level.

The Vice Chancellor emphasized the importance of quality education and the

role of faculty in achieving academic excellence.

"The appointment and promotion

of our faculty members reflect our commitment to provide the best possible

education to our students. I am confident that they will continue to contribute

significantly to the university's mission of quality education and research",

he added.

Earlier, Registrar Waqar Ahmad mentioned that regular holding of selection board

meetings had provided opportunities for professional growth of the faculty, resulting

in the promotion of 82 faculty members. The recruitment of new faculty members

had improved the student-to-teacher ratio, meeting the standards set by the Higher

Education Commission, he concluded.

The ceremony was attended by Pro Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Mian Ghulam Yasin,

Deans of faculties, teaching and administrative heads and newly appointed/promoted

faculty and staff members.