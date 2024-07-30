UoS Promotes 120 Faculty, Staff Members
Sumaira FH Published July 30, 2024 | 04:10 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2024) The University of Sargodha has issued a notification regarding 120 newly
appointed/promoted faculty and staff members after approval by the syndicate.
According to the notification, new appointments and promotions include:
4 professors, 43 associate professors, 50 assistant professors, and
23 non-teaching staff members.
UoS Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Qaisar Abbas distributed office orders to
the appointees and promoted members during a special ceremony organized
by the Registrar office.
Addressing the ceremony, Prof Dr Qaisar Abbas congratulated the newly
appointed/promoted faculty and staff members, and urged them to work together
to uplift the academic and research standards for a better institutional outlook
at national and global level.
The Vice Chancellor emphasized the importance of quality education and the
role of faculty in achieving academic excellence.
"The appointment and promotion
of our faculty members reflect our commitment to provide the best possible
education to our students. I am confident that they will continue to contribute
significantly to the university's mission of quality education and research",
he added.
Earlier, Registrar Waqar Ahmad mentioned that regular holding of selection board
meetings had provided opportunities for professional growth of the faculty, resulting
in the promotion of 82 faculty members. The recruitment of new faculty members
had improved the student-to-teacher ratio, meeting the standards set by the Higher
Education Commission, he concluded.
The ceremony was attended by Pro Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Mian Ghulam Yasin,
Deans of faculties, teaching and administrative heads and newly appointed/promoted
faculty and staff members.
