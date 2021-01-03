UrduPoint.com
UoS Provided Free Admissions In More Than 4,000 Courses Of International Universities: VC

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2021 ) :-:The University of Sargodha (UoS) provided free admission opportunities to students in more than 4,000 courses introduced by international universities.

Talking to APP here on Sunday, UoS Vice Chancellor Dr. Ishtiaq Ahmed said that after the closure of educational institutions across the country due to coronavirus pandemic, the Sargodha University immediately started online teaching process. A task force was also formed to ensure the provision of quality education during online classes during which more than 100 faculty members were trained, he added.

Dr Ishtiaq Ahmed said the Sargodha University had introduced its learning management system through which students had been provided easy access to teaching materials of all courses taught during the semester. He said students from remote areas who could not be part of academic activities due to lack of internet service were given the facility to freeze the semester without any additional fee.

The VC further said the Sargodha University, realizing its social responsibilities during the pandemic took significant steps including converting the hostels of the agricultural and Medical College of the University into quarantine centers as well as 80 beds field hospital was established in Sargodha Medical College.

He said that apart from launching free telemedicine service, low cost hand sanitizers were also prepared by Pharmacy College and more than three thousand face masks and hand sanitizers were also provided to the district administration of Sargodha.

A sum of Rs 4.3 million was also deposited by the Sargodha University for Prime Minister Coronarelief fund, he added.

