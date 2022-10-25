UoS providing standard education: VC

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2022 ) :University of Sargodha Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Qaiser Abass has said the university is striving hard to provide the best quality education to students.

Quality education was the main assert of the institution and university management would never compromise on its standard, he said this while chairing a meeting of the heads of affiliated colleges here on Tuesday.

Qaiser Abass said affiliated colleges should get the best experiences of highly skilled professors and staff of the UoS.

The principals of affiliated colleges, vice principals, controller examination of the universityand others were also present.