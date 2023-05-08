UoS raises thalassemia awareness, stresses early detection

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2023 ) :The University of Sargodha (UoS) organised an awareness walk and screening camp in connection with World Thalassemia Day observance, in collaboration with the Punjab Thalassaemia and other Genetic Disorders Prevention and Research Institute (PTGD) Sargodha Region & Directorate of Student Affairs & Blood Donor Society UoS, here on Monday.

The event aimed to empower students with the knowledge of early detection and pave the way for a thalassemia-free future.

An awareness walk, led by UoS Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Qaiser Abbas, saw enthusiastic participation from students, faculty members and healthcare professionals.

Following the walk, the VC inaugurated the screening camp and expressed the pressing need to educate students about the debilitating disease. He highlighted the importance of early diagnosis through screening tests, which can significantly contribute to preventing the spread of thalassemia.

The vice-chancellor urged students to actively participate in creating awareness and becoming ambassadors for thalassemia prevention in their communities. He also emphasised that the screening test plays a vital role in identifying the disorder and enabling preventive measures to combat its spread.

Regional Coordinator of PTGD Muneeb Ahmad also shared his thoughts on the occasion.

He acknowledged the efforts of the University of Sargodha in organising the awareness walk and screening camp, stating that such initiatives are essential in combating the spread of thalassemia, and he also emphasized the importance of students undergoing thalassemia screening tests before marriage at the regional center free of cost.