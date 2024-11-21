Open Menu

UoS Ranked 501 In Global Interdisciplinary Science Rankings

Published November 21, 2024

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) The University of Sargodha (UoS) ranked among 501 universities of the world in the Times Higher Education (THE) Interdisciplinary Science Rankings.

According to a press release issued by the university, this is the first edition of THE Interdisciplinary Science Rankings which are prepared in collaboration with Schmidt Science Fellows. Around 92 countries worldwide participated in the Interdisciplinary Science Rankings.

The ranking highlights key areas including the Number of interdisciplinary science research publications, Proportion of interdisciplinary science research publications, Utility outside of the discipline, and Quality of interdisciplinary science research.

Vice Chancellor UoS Prof. Dr. Qaisar Abbas, praised the efforts of the university's faculty, researchers, and students on this achievement, stating that this success reflects the university's commitment to achieve global academic standards. He further emphasized that the university will continue to pave the way for further development in the coming years.

Director QEC Dr. Imran Ghafoor Chaudhry stated that the University of Sargodha's focus on research excellence and quality education has led to its latest achievement. He further added that continued efforts in these areas will lead to even greater achievements in the future.

