UoS Recognizes Entrepreneurial Talent Through Business Idea Competition-23

Sumaira FH Published June 21, 2023 | 07:00 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2023 ) :The University of Sargodha (UoS), in collaboration with the Akhuwat Foundation, organized the 'Business Idea Competition 2023', which showcased immense entrepreneurial talent across the country.

With over 100 innovative ideas submitted, the competition aimed to foster creativity and provide an exceptional platform for students to showcase their entrepreneurial insight and present their creative business ideas, contributing to economic growth, said a spokesperson here on Wednesday.

After two rounds of evaluation, 30 exceptional ideas were shortlisted for the final round. An external jury comprising esteemed professionals and industry experts was invited to make the ultimate decision. The jury members were impressed by the caliber and potential of the ideas presented, making the selection process both challenging and exciting.

The top three ideas, which demonstrated exceptional potential and ingenuity, were awarded cash prizes of Rs.

150,000, Rs. 100,000, and Rs. 50,000, respectively. Souvenirs were also distributed among the esteemed jury members as a token of appreciation for their valuable contributions.

UoS Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Qaisar Abbas graced the occasion and highlighted the significance of fostering innovation and entrepreneurship for the future development of the students, faculty, and the region. He mentioned a collaboration with Chinese counterparts to establish a Citrus Processing Unit, a revamped library with upgraded technology and infrastructure, and the construction of a gymnasium to promote physical fitness among the university community. These initiatives were expected to contribute to the overall growth and development of the community, he added.

The VC presented souvenirs to the jury members as a gesture of gratitude for their valuable time and contributions to the competition.

